Recruiting Roundup: More Michigan targets lining up March visits

With March one day away, the Wolverines’ coaching staff is set to host a number of visitors throughout the month. We’ve got updates today on a few that are expected to be on campus soon.

Four-star OT preparing for multi-day unofficial visit

Just getting a prospect on campus for the weekend is good news for the Wolverines, but they’ll be hosting 2024 Vandergrift (TX) four-star Blake Frazier for four days from March 17-20.

The Michigan legacy spoke with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich to preview his trip ($).

“Coach Moore is texting me every other day at least,” said Frazier. “I talk to Albert Karschnia, their recruiting guy, quite a bit and obviously being a legacy plays a big part in it for sure, but not necessarily to them, but more so on the recruiting sites for sure. To them, I’m just a football player they want to come play for them. My dad played at Michigan and that’s a bonus, but it’s not a main focus for them.”

This will be the second trip to campus for Frazier, who also visited for a game last fall.

Michigan identified Frazier and offered early, but several other schools have been jumping in lately that he has to process. Frazier laid out his plan for the rest of his recruiting process.

“(A) top five (list) will likely be soon and I’ll probably narrow it down towards the end of March. I don’t know who exactly that is going to be yet. I have had so many people ask me and I honestly could not tell you,” Frazier admitted. “Towards the end of March is when I’m going to narrow it down and then in May and June I’m going to take my official visits and kind of figure it out from there. I want to be committed before my senior season and I want to make sure I’m committed to the right place. I want to make sure I’m going to the right place, so I’m not going to rush it, but at the same time that’s kind of the timeline I’m on right now.”

With two unofficial visits already and Frazier’s legacy status, Michigan is very likely to get one of those spots in his top list and an official visit in the summer.

Three-star OT visiting Ann Arbor next month

Another offensive lineman who will be on campus during Frazier’s visit is 2024 Good Counsel (MD) three-star Kyle Altuner. He laid out his busy visit schedule with 247Sports’ Brian Dohn ($).

Altuner will be making his visit to Michigan on March 17, then will head to Michigan State the day after. He’ll also be making three-day trips to Ole Miss and Penn State in April, plus other eventual visits to West Virginia and Boston College.

After he makes those visits, Altuner said he wants to start setting officials.

“I don’t have any official visits set yet, but looking to start planning those soon,” said Altuner.

Michigan offered Altuner last April. There are no Crystal Ball predictions for him yet.

Top-100 LB to make return visit to Michigan

San Juan Hills (CA) four-star linebacker Weston Port is in the 2025 class, but he is already set to make his second trip to Ann Arbor this March, according to TMI’s Marich (FREE).

Port will make the cross-country trip to be at Michigan on March 12.

“(This will be my) second trip to Michigan and I can’t wait,” Port said. “It’s a school I have high on my list. I connected with coach Harbaugh my first visit and have wanted to come back and see more of the school, meet more of the coaches and catch a spring practice.”

Michigan has added Chris Patridge as linebackers coach since Port last visited, and he’s excited to meet his potential new position coach in person.

“We haven’t met yet, but I know of him and I’m sure he’s awesome,” Port said about Partridge. “I also got I meet coach Minter when I came last time. Super cool guy.”

Port will be making a number of other visits this spring, but it is a strong indicator of interest he will see Michigan twice at this point in his recruiting process. Adding Partridge as his main recruiter will also give Michigan a boost.