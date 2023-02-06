An unusual recruiting tale: Michigan takes commitment from 2024 LB Zach Ludwig

On Monday morning, Steve Wiltfong from 247Sports published an article on the latest addition to the Michigan Wolverines’ 2024 class — unranked linebacker Zach Ludwig. The 6-foot-3, 202-pounder hails from South Park, Pennsylvania and has apparently been committed to Michigan since November.

“My favorite things about Michigan, when I go up there is the ultimate environment that all the coaches and players make when you’re up there,” Ludwig told Wiltfong. “Also when you are up there the players make you feel included in everything you do. It’s like a big family up there.”

Ludwig flew under the radar for three months because he said he only put it on Instagram and that his Instagram following, “is not that big.”

Interesting, right? Even the most diehard of recruiting followers would have likely seen this on Instagram one way or another. But he also may have flown under the radar because there, reportedly, is some confusion as far as whether Ludwig is a prospect who was offered a full ride scholarship or a spot as a preferred walk-on.

Earlier today, The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz ($) was skeptical that Ludwig was offered a scholarship and said that, “The only recourse is that Jim (Harbaugh) offered on his own and accepted the commitment without the staff’s approval. This has happened in the past but not in a few cycles.”

Additionally, The Wolverine’s EJ Holland ($) reported that Ludwig is a relative of Michigan’s strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert and that one of his sources said, “Not sure if (Ludwig is on) scholarship, but he is coming here.”

It would make sense for the Wolverines to take a kid that is a relative of someone on the staff. When Ed Warinner was Michigan’s offensive line coach, they accepted a commitment from his son, Edward Warinner, who was in the transfer portal and originally played for Michigan State.

But the question remains if Ludwig is going to be on scholarship or a walk-on. He holds no other offers, according to his 247Sports profile, so it would be interesting if Harbaugh did extend a scholarship offer to him. Like Lorenz noted, Harbaugh has personally extended scholarships to recruits in the past; Ronnie Bell is the significant one that comes to mind. But this kind of situation certainly does not happen every cycle.

All in all, this is a strange, bizarre recruiting situation. When more information is provided on whether or not he is a scholarship player, this post will be updated.

UPDATE: According to Lorenz, Ludwig IS a scholarship player. Harbaugh offered him and he committed. Saga: over.