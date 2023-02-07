Recruiting Roundup: New QB coach building relationship early with key targets

Now that the 2023 class is officially done, there is a bit of a lull in the recruiting calendar until Michigan starts hosting prospects on campus again. But there is still plenty of news from underclassmen targets coming out from the trail to cover, including the new quarterbacks coach hitting the ground running going after some players at his position.

Campbell connects with early target

After his recent promotion, Kirk Campbell has really hit the trail hard. Per The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich, Campbell recently reached out to 2025 Pennsylvania quarterback Stone Saunders to start building a relationship ($).

“Yes, I did (talk with Campbell),” Saunders told Marich. “Seems great, good talk. He was asking about my process so far, my season last year, winning the state championship and Gatorade Player of the Year for PA. Really just trying to get to know me and where I was. I liked him. I liked his energy and enthusiasm. He also wants me to come this spring as much as I can.”

Saunders has already visited Michigan for a game last season and says he is looking to get back up to Ann Arbor again in the spring.

Currently unranked, Saunders holds offers from Boston College, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and several others. Once the services start spending more time on the 2025 class, Saunders should be one of the top quarterbacks in his class.

Mother of four-star WR discusses Michigan

Michigan recently hosted 2024 Bolingbrook (IL) four-star wide receiver I’Marion Stewart for a visit during one of the recent Junior Days. Following that visit, Stewart’s mother, Sequita, spoke with TMI’s Sam Webb about her son’s recruitment ($) and what they are looking for in a future school.

“First, is it a culture that he would like to be around,” she said. “I know a lot of times we go in and the player will build relationships with the coaches, and also the families. But then we we’re aware that coaches leave. So, knowing you’re okay still being at that institution, (and) it’s not (just) this great person that you’ve attached yourself to. We also know that all the boys want to go ball. Do they want you as much as you want them? He’s pretty much mature to see if it’s a real genuine vibe.”

Stewart also spoke highly of her son’s potential position coach, Ron Bellamy, saying she loves “how he keeps it real with (I’Marion),” and, “he’s like an uncle to him.”

The elder Stewart also mentioned she “loves” Tennessee, Wisconsin and Oregon along with Michigan, but all the Crystal Balls are on the Wolverines. This is a recruitment that could be wrapped up soon, especially if the staff can get five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis on board.

2024 Texas OL reacts to Michigan offer

Michigan has been on a tear in the state of Texas, handing out offers left and right lately. One of the latest offers was to 2024 Fort Bend Christian Academy offensive tackle Bennett Warren, who spoke to TMI’s Marich about his thoughts on the program ($).

“I called coach Moore and we talked for a while and then he offered me,” Warren said. “I was really excited. Michigan is one of those schools that really opened my eyes as to who is watching me.”

While getting players from the south can be a difficult task, Warren said his background will make the transition easier.

“Well, Michigan is definitely up there as a favorite,” Warren said. “I used to live up in the north, so I’m a big fan of the cold weather and I love the type of players that Michigan puts out and everyone knows there a good school. Yeah, I used to live in New York, so I can’t say I necessarily grew up a fan of any specific schools.”

The 6-foot-7, 305-pounder is currently unranked but holds offers from Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M, so he should be ranked soon.