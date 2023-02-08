Top five OL recruits for Michigan in 2024 class

Year after year, the Michigan Wolverines consistently produce some of the best offensive lines in the nation. And under his aegis, Sheronne Moore has elevated that standard even further, having coached the Michigan offensive line to back-to-back Joe Moore Awards — the first program ever to accomplish this feat.

Key to this success has been Moore’s player development and his ability to gel the unit together, but that doesn’t mean that recruiting will be insignificant to the continuation of this historic success. With Moore at the helm, the sky is the limit if he can find even greater raw talent than what he has been given in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Here are my early picks for the top five offensive line recruits of the 2024 recruiting cycle.

1. Donovan Harbour

Wisconsin — whether it be because of the cheese, brats, or just randomness — is the home to many an impressive offensive lineman. Donovan Harbour, listed as the fourth-best interior offensive line recruit in the class, is the latest in the long line of dominant linemen to come from the Badger State.

Standing at 6-foot-5, he has the frame and footwork to play anywhere along the offensive line. Ben Bredeson, who also hails from Wisconsin and is 6-foot-5, is a phenomenal comparison when you look at Harbour’s tape. He’s a bulldozer but can move like a much lighter man. That’s why he’s considered the 60th-best recruit overall in the 2024 class.

Convincing him to come to Ann Arbor will be a challenge. Wisconsin and Ohio State (which hosted him for an unofficial visit last September) are considered the leaders in his recruitment. But if the comparisons to Bredeson are an indication of anything recruitment-wise, do not count Michigan out for Harbour.

2. Geurby Lambert

Although Lambert currently holds a Crystal Ball for Notre Dame, Michigan would be remiss if it didn’t continue recruiting this 6-foot-6 monster. Much like Harbour, he has plenty of maneuverability to complement his massive size. As the second-best offensive tackle recruit in the country, good for 47th-overall, Lambert would be a massive addition.

3. Andrew Sprague

Measuring in at 6-foot-8 and 290 pounds, Sprague is literally the biggest recruit on just about every list he’s on. And unlike the two recruits listed above, Michigan is considered the leader in his recruitment. His designation as the 11th-best tackle recruit in 2024 is likely an underestimation. Currently, he has the size to move most college linemen; give Moore and Ben Herbert enough time with him and he will soon possess the technique to move the rest of them.

4. Blake Frazier

Thanks to his dad having played on the 1997 Nation Championship team, Michigan is pointed to as the leader in the race for Blake Frazier’s commitment. As the 16th-best offensive tackle, Frazier would be a great catch for the Wolverines. But the coaching staff better move quickly with securing his commitment, as it’s expected that other blue blood programs will shortly get in the mix.

5. William Satterwhite

Ohio has always been a verdant recruiting ground for Michigan and with the rivalry swinging back toward the good guys, it’s bound to stay that way for the foreseeable future. The success with Luke Hamilton — Michigan’s best offensive line recruit of the 2024 class so far, who committed shortly after the Ohio State game — bodes well for Michigan’s attempts to add several more commitments from the Buckeye State.

One of those Ohio natives is William Satterwhite. From Akron, he has offers from Penn State, Alabama, Tennessee, and others, but no one has jumped ahead. Michigan’s coaching staff has a prime opportunity to add another top-20 offensive lineman from Ohio, so hopefully they capitalize.

Michigan has built a solid foundation along the offensive line. An opportunity to keep things rolling is ripe for the taking in recruiting the 2024 class.