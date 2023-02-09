2024 DL Deyvid Palepale discusses receiving U-M offer from Mike Elston,

On Thursday morning, 2024 defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale announced on his Twitter page that he was offered a scholarship by Mike Elston and the Michigan Wolverines.

AGTG !!! After an amazing call with @CoachMikeElston I’m beyond blessed and grateful to receive an offer from The University of Michigan!!!! @UMichFootball @MrEagerHHS @HempfieldFB pic.twitter.com/wKnuGeQZbR — Deyvid Palepale (@deyvid_palepale) February 9, 2023

The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder currently lives in Landisville, Pennsylvania but hails originally from Anchorage, Alaska. He attends Hempfield High School where he plays football, basketball, and performs the discus and shotput in track and field. He holds a 3.5 GPA.

After receiving the offer, Palepale broke down his conversation with Elston, which was the first time he ever spoke to him.

“It was great,” Palepale told Maize n Brew. “(Elston) explained to me that this offer was a long time coming. He was telling me that they’ve had my film for a while now and thought now is a good time to offer.

“I think that coach Elston is a winner. He proved it with all the talent that (he) had come in and out of Michigan and making it to the CFP.”

Palepale has a growing offer list that includes the likes of Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Miami, USC, Tennessee, Colorado, Penn State and more. Other than Michigan, he has a particular interest in the first three schools mentioned above, “simply because they’re so far from where I stay.” With that said, distance will not play a factor in this recruitment.

As far as what his future school needs to have for him to attend it, Palepale said, “Definitely a great education, having a great relationship with the staff, and being developed as a player and as a person.”

Up next in Palepale’s recruitment will be making some visits. He doesn’t have any planned out right now, but he did mention he would, “definitely would love to make it up” to Ann Arbor. It certainly sounds like he will make it up to Michigan at some point; it’s just a matter of when exactly that will happen.

“I plan on taking all official visits this June and hopefully decide July/August,” he said.

Palepale does not yet hold a composite ranking on 247Sports, but their personal rankings have him as an 87 overall prospect, which puts him in three-star range.