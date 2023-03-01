Where Michigan’s commits and targets land in On3’s latest rankings update

On3 is the newest rating service on the block but has already gained legitimacy for their reporting and rankings. Earlier this week they updated their rankings for the class of 2024, with plenty of movement for Michigan’s commits and targets.

Before we dive into the new player rankings, I just wanted to note that On3 doesn’t show where a player was previously ranked so for some guys there’s not an exact number on how many spots they moved, just that they went up or down.

Commits

Ensworth (TN) LB Mason Curtis - Moved up 15 spots from No. 143 to No. 128

Bellevue (WA) TE Hogan Hansen - Moved up from non-ranked three-star to No. 176

Harper Woods (MI) S Jacob Oden - Moved up 49 spots from No. 247 to No. 198

A trio of Michigan commits saw positive moves upward in On3’s rankings. Hansen had the biggest jump, gaining a fourth star and moving solidly into the top 200. Curtis is the top ranked player in Michigan’s class according to On3, while the consensus rankings for both them and 247Sports have Oden on top.

Avon (OH) OT Luke Hamilton - Moved down from No. 228 to unranked three-star

Hamilton saw by far the biggest drop, tumbling all the way out of the top 300 and dropping to a three-star. There was no reason given for Hamilton’s drop, but he does remain a four-star on the consensus rankings.

South Park (PA) LB Zach Ludwig - Received ranking at No. 867 overall

Michigan’s mystery man recruit finally received a ranking from On3, who slotted him within the top 1,000 as a three-star. It’s a safe bet that Ludwig will remain as Michigan’s lowest ranked commit throughout the cycle.

Targets

Providence Day (NC) QB Jadyn Davis - Moved down 38 spots from No. 105 to No. 67

The most notable movement out of the uncommitted targets Michigan is recruiting is Davis dropping out of the top 100 players. On3 was already relatively down on Davis to begin with and decided to double down on that assertion by dropping him even further.

Good Counsel (MD) LB Aaron Chiles - Moved down to No. 233 overall

Chiles also had a big drop in the rankings, going from inside the top 100 into the 200s. This is actually more in line with where 247Sports has him ranked. Rivals and ESPN’s rankings are propping him up as a top-100 prospect right now.

Kenwood Academy (IL) edge Marquise Lightfoot - Moved up to No. 52 from unranked

This offseason, Lightfoot’s stock has been going through the roof, with this latest move from unranked three-star to top-100 player serving as the biggest jump yet. This is likely in response to schools like Ohio State and Georgia showing more attention to him and making this a tougher race to win.

Burley Senior (ID) WR Gatlin Bair - Moved up to No. 109

Just like last cycle with Kenyon Sadiq, Michigan has identified an athlete from Idaho that has blown up. Bair now sits just outside the top 100 to On3 thanks to blazing track times and high school production.

Vandegrift (TX) IOL Blake Frazier - Moved down to No. 275

Unfortunately, another prospect that Michigan is in great shape with makes a big drop, moving down over 100 spots to barely staying in the top 300. Frazier is a Michigan legacy and will be in Ann Arbor later this month for a four-day unofficial visit so the staff is unconcerned with this movement.

Glenville (OH) CB Bryce West - Down 52 spots from No. 29 to No. 81

West dropped from around five-star status to merely a top-100 player. This movement is not that meaningful in the grand scheme of things since he is still so highly ranked.

Kankakee (IL) OT Marques Easley up to 186 from unranked

Michigan had success at Kankakee last year by landing Jyaire Hill and are hoping to do it again with Easley. He jumped all the way up within the top-200 and gained his fourth star in the process.