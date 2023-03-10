Michigan recruiting visitors list for first post-dead period weekend event of 2023

Spring practice is a great time for college football programs to host visitors, as they can show prospects how the coaches operate. Michigan has been lining up visits from a bunch of targets over the next month, and this weekend’s list of expected visitor is a big group with some exciting names.

2024

New Haven (IN) four-star WR Mylan Graham - No. 31 overall, No. 4 WR

Graham visited for one of Michigan’s junior days in January and will be returning this weekend for a quick second visit this year. Being one of the best wide receivers in the country, Ohio State is the biggest competition with two Crystal Ball predictions already in for the Buckeyes. Purdue is also fighting hard to keep Graham in-state.

Good Counsel (MD) four-star LB Aaron Chiles - No. 88 overall, No. 7 LB

There is plenty of buzz surrounding Chiles and Michigan in advance of this visit. In January, he took his first ever visit to Ann Arbor and loved it enough to return again less than two months later. Chiles already has an official visit scheduled to Michigan in June, but there’s a chance he wraps it up early.

Fitch (OH) four-star edge Brian Robinson - No. 110 overall, No. 10 edge

This will also be Robinson’s second visit to campus this year. Unlike Chiles though, Robinson made at least five visits to Michigan in 2022. With that many visits under his belt, Michigan is clearly the leader here. The biggest competition at this point is probably Kentucky, so Michigan just needs to wrap this one up.

Glendale (MO) four-star DL Kellen Lindstrom - No. 222 overall, No. 24 DL

Lindstrom has had a big offseason, picking up almost all his offers since the New Year. Michigan was in the midst of that run, but stood out enough to earn a visit this weekend. Notre Dame has also been pursuing him hard but recent offers from Alabama and LSU may have him looking at the SEC.

Providence Day (NC) four-star WR Channing Goodwin - No. 320 overall, No. 47 WR

There are a few commitment candidates from this group of visitors, and Goodwin is one of the likelier ones given his long-standing familiarity with the program. As part of the Providence Day contingent that has visited Ann Arbor several times over the last year, Goodwin is also a Michigan legacy. Getting him on board would help set up Jadyn Davis’ visit that is planned for next weekend.

Northwood (IN) three-star WR NiTareon Tuggle - No. 451 overall, No. 64 WR

Michigan is part of a busy March for Tuggle, who will also see Texas A&M, Michigan State, Penn State and Cincinnati this month. He also already has an official visit for Georgia scheduled for June. He is not in the top tier of wide receiver targets right now, but that could change after the coaching staff gets a look at him in person.

Central Catholic (PA) three-star LB Cole Sullivan - No. 600 overall, No. 51 LB

Sullivan finally just got a composite ranking, which was a long time coming for someone with the offer list he has. He has also risen up Michigan’s board at linebacker recently as part of the Chris Partridge transition. Notre Dame is probably the biggest competition right now.

Glendora (CA) three-star TE Decker DeGraaf - No. 712 overall, No. 28 TE

Michigan first noticed DeGraaf at a camp last summer, but hasn’t extended an offer yet. That may change this weekend, though the Wolverines are in a good spot with enough other tight ends that they may hold off for now.

Canton (MI) three-star ATH Caleb Williams - No. 1,009 overall, No. 118 ATH

Williams is a local prospect that projects to cornerback at the next level. He does not hold a Michigan offer but has been offered by Nebraska, Pitt, Tennessee, Air Force, Army and Central Michigan so far.

2025

Bishop Alemany (CA) four-star WR Phillip Bell - No. 34 overall, No. 9 WR

Michigan offered Bell almost a year ago but there hasn’t been much news about him since. He’ll be taking his first visit to Ann Arbor this weekend along with DeGraaf and Lamason Waller, who will be covered shortly as they all play 7-on-7 together. Bell just took visits to Texas and Texas A&M and has visited USC recently as well.

San Juan Hills (CA) four-star LB Weston Port - No. 62 overall, No. 8 LB

This will already be the third visit to Michigan for Port, who was on campus for the win over Ohio State in 2021 and another visit last June. He has several others lined up for the next two months, including to UCLA, Oklahoma, BYU, Georgia, Auburn, Miami and Tennessee.

Hesperia (CA) four-star ATH Lamason Waller - No. 99 overall, No. 9 ATH

Waller is the aforementioned 7-on-7 teammate with DeGraaf and Bell. Michigan just offered last month, but this is just the first of two visits Waller is planning to make to Ann Arbor. He is also set to return for Michigan’s spring game on April 1.

Findlay (OH) QB Ryan Montgomery - unranked

Montgomery is a familiar face on Michigan’s campus, visiting since his older brother was being recruited. His older brother ended up committing to Ohio State, and that’s still the most likely scenario depending on if he is a take or not. If not, Michigan is in great position.

Mount Pleasant (RI) ATH David Rodriguez - unranked

Rodriguez just reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025 and looks like he will be one of the top players in his class early on. He already holds offers from Michigan, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, South Carolina and West Virginia.

Groves (MI) OT Avery Gach - unranked

Gach is going to be one of the top players in Michigan for his class. He gained attention when Ohio State became one of his first offers back in October. Michigan did not hesitate after that, hosting him the following weekend and extending an offer. Since then, Michigan has been giving him plenty of attention.

Catholic Memorial (WI) OT Owen Strebig - unranked

Strebig could continue Wisconsin’s excellent tradition of producing offensive lineman, standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 285 pounds as a sophomore. This will definitely be a midwest recruitment with Wisconsin, Iowa, Penn State and Notre Dame all getting visits as well. Michigan has not yet offered, but that could change this weekend.