2025 in-state five-star QB Bryce Underwood visiting Michigan today

Announced late last night on his Twitter account, 2025 five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood — the No. 3 overall player in his class and the No. 1 overall quarterback — will be visiting Ann Arbor today. He will be visiting with a plethora of other top recruits in both the 2024 and 2025 classes.

I will be at the University Of Michigan Tomorrow 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Ub6Ks1P9Tp — Bryce Jay Underwood (@BryceUnderwoo16) March 11, 2023

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from Belleville has already visited multiple other schools over the last few months including LSU, Miami, Penn State and Ohio State. He has a return visit to Columbus planned for later this month as well.

But he has also visited the Michigan Wolverines on multiple occasions already throughout his young recruitment, including for the games against Maryland and MSU this past fall.

Among the above schools, Underwood also holds offers from Georgia, Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, Washington, Tennessee, Notre Dame and more.

Underwood is viewed as one of the elite, very top players in the 2025 class. This past season as a sophomore, he passed for 2,751 yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 65% of his passes. He also rushed for 642 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Wolverines are certainly among the top options for Underwood, who has a national offer sheet and isn’t afraid to leave the state of Michigan to play college football. As of right now, I don’t have a great feeling he will eventually wind up in Ann Arbor at the collegiate level, but visits like this are important steps in determining whether or not they will have a shot in this recruitment moving forward.

If things don’t work out with Underwood, Michigan is recruiting plenty of other guys at his position in 2025. The Wolverines and Kirk Campbell are also actively going after four-star Cutter Boley (No. 4 quarterback in the country), four-star George MacIntyre (No. 6), Ohio native Ryan Montgomery, Pennsylvania native Stone Saunders, and more.