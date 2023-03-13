No. 1 punter in 2024 class Drew Miller earns Michigan offer, recaps weekend visit

Jay Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines officially threw their hat into the ring for one of the best specialists in the 2024 class — Mediapolis, Iowa native Drew Miller.

Miller — who is regarded as the No. 1 punter in the country by Kornblue Kicking and Kohls Kicking — was in Ann Arbor this weekend for a visit, his first ever to Michigan, and earned the offer from Jay Harbaugh. He spoke with Maize n Brew about his visit and about receiving the offer.

“(Harbaugh and myself) talked throughout the day and after practice I was standing on the field talking to him. He asked what I liked on the visit and what stood out the most. After that he offered me and talked about where they are at and what they like about me,” Miller said. “I’m excited about (the offer). I can’t wait to further develop my relationship with the staff.”

As far as what stood out on his trip, Miller took note of how serious the Wolverines hone in on special teams, as well as how close the coaches and players are.

“The focus on special teams really stood out to me during the visit,” he said. “You can tell it’s important to the team and they take pride in it. The family-like relationships all the players have with the staff and each other also stood out to me about the program.”

Next up in Miller’s recruitment is to make some more visits this spring, including to Iowa, Iowa State, Georgia, NC State, Boston College, and Duke. If all goes right, he’ll be committed to his future school by the end of June.

The schools other than Michigan that have extended a scholarship offer to him are Iowa State, NC State and Air Force.

The Wolverines have not taken a scholarship punter since Tommy Doman in the 2021 class, so it’s been a few cycles since they have really went all in on a punter. The coaching staff doesn’t just offer any specialist, so they must really like what they see out of Miller to offer him a full ride scholarship.