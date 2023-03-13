Four-star TE Brady Prieskorn includes Michigan in his top eight

Typically a very quiet recruit, Rochester Adams (MI) four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn broke his silence by announcing his top eight schools this afternoon.

Michigan made the list for the No. 2 player in the state along with Ohio State, Alabama, Ole Miss Tennessee, Penn State, Georgia, and Miami.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Prieskorn is considered a Michigan lean at this point with multiple Crystal Ball predictions submitted for the Wolverines.

He has visited campus several times in the past, most recently for Michigan’s win over Michigan State last season. Prieskorn was slated to make it up for one of the program’s junior days at the end of January but didn’t end up making it in.

While there are several top options at tight end for the 2024 cycle, Prieskorn tops the list both for his ability and proximity to campus. Michigan already has four-star Hogan Hansen in the fold and could add up to two more at the position if they were the right fit.

Prieskorn has not laid out his timeline for a decision yet but Michigan should be involved until the very end.