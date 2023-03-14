Recruiting Roundup: Five-star QB excited about new direction at QB coach

Last weekend saw a huge contingent of Michigan targets flock to Ann Arbor for an exciting recruiting event. There is plenty of news to cover stemming from the weekend so let’s get right to it.

Nation’s No. 1 QB builds connection with Kirk Campbell

For the third straight cycle, the state of Michigan is home to one of the top quarterbacks in the country. Belleville (MI) 2025 five-star Bryce Underwood was a late addition to this weekend’s festivities and used the opportunity to build his relationship with new quarterback coach Kirk Campbell.

247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong spoke with Underwood’s father Jaquan about the Michigan Wolverines’ change at position coach ($).

“It was definitely worth the drive,” Underwood’s father said. “They definitely had some game changers for Bryce when he got there. It definitely made a big difference from our previous visits.”

Mr. Underwood explained further about his son’s immediate connection with Campbell.

“We got an opportunity to meet Kirk Campbell who is the new quarterback coach. When I tell you Kirk and Bryce hit it off as soon as we got into a meeting, the chemistry was flowing,” Mr. Underwood said. “They speak the same language. Bryce being challenged by Kirk, Kirk being challenged by Bryce. It was a great atmosphere to be in yesterday. U-M definitely did a great job yesterday.”

This is a very positive development because before this visit, Underwood was viewed as a long shot to land at Michigan. The Wolverines are not likely leading at this point or anything significant like that, but it does appear they will have more of a chance with Campbell recruiting him instead of Matt Weiss.

Underwood’s father reflected that sentiment.

“On the ride home he really said Kirk was so much different from the previous guy that was there,” he admitted. “Kirk is more attention to detail. Taking the extra time to prepare for Bryce to get down there and show him what they’re looking for and how he can contribute to what they have going on. It was awesome and we enjoyed it.”

Four-star edge has another great trip to Michigan

One of the more familiar faces at Michigan recruiting events over the last calendar year has been 2024 Fitch (OH) four-star edge Brian Robinson. He made it back up to campus once again this weekend and spoke to 247Sports’ Wiltfong about his latest experience ($).

“The visit is amazing as usual,” Robinson said. “I got to tour the engineering department, an amazing highlight being that I would like to be an engineer.”

Robinson also recapped his interaction with the coaching staff.

“My highlight in football was always seeing coach Harbaugh and coach Clink, watching practice and speaking with coach Herb the strength and conditioning coach,” Robinson said. “And then getting to sit and talk with coach Minter, coach Dylan and coach Elston. I’ve been here several times, and they have never changed. The consistency remains the same and I appreciate the hospitality and warm welcome.”

Michigan was successful recruiting the state of Ohio last cycle and is continuing to emphasize it in the 2024 class. Robinson definitely noticed the presence of his Ohio peers while on the visit.

“Another great highlight is I got to see my buddies, Luke Hamilton, Ben Roebuck and to see my friend Cameron Calhoun practice and then chop it up with him after was great,” Robinson said. “Of course they all stay on me about playing with them.”

After another great visit to campus, it’s time for the Michigan staff to close on Robinson.

Michigan offers three-star WR while on visit

The Michigan staff had not yet offered 2024 Northwood (IN) three-star wide receiver NiTareon Tuggle heading into his visit last weekend, but that changed while he was on campus. Tuggle recapped his experience receiving the offer with 247Sports’ Wiltfong ($).

“They wanted to offer me in person,” Tuggle explained. “It was great. Coaches, everything was good. A lot of pros. Really no cons. It was definitely great.”

Tuggle expanded more on what the positives of the visit were.

“The pros were they have a great facility. The coaches showed a lot of love,” said Tuggle. “The photoshoot was great and the film room too. What caught my eye was how coach Bellamy, he’s just a good dude on and off the field and he has relationships and bonds with his players on and off the field. That’s how I want my coach to be when I’m in college.”

Now that he holds a Michigan offer, Tuggle made it clear where the Wolverines stand.

“Michigan is definitely one of the tops in my recruitment,” Tuggle said. “I’m definitely looking forward to getting up there again sometime soon.”