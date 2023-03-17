Multiple five-stars headline Michigan football recruiting visitors list this weekend

There is another very solid group of recruiting visitors that will be traveling to Ann Arbor this weekend for visits. There are not quite as many prospects on the list as last weekend, but there is more quality with four top-100 players in the class of 2024 expected on campus, including two five-stars.

If the first guy on this list decides to wrap things up soon, Michigan could see the commitment floodgates open with other targets following behind.

Here are the expected visitors for this weekend.

2023

Portsmouth (VA) four-star ATH Brandyn Hillman

This will likely be Michigan’s only shot with Hillman, who was recently released from his NLI from Notre Dame. This is shaping up to be a Michigan-Ohio State recruiting battle, so it’s good the Wolverines will get him on campus this weekend. He is being recruited by Michigan as a defensive back.

2024

Providence Day (NC) five-star QB Jadyn Davis - No. 24 overall, No. 4 QB

Michigan has been leading for Davis for a while, but the change at quarterback coach necessitated another visit to see if he and Kirk Campbell click. Based on how Campbell has been recruiting so far, there should be no issues with that. If Davis doesn’t wrap things up soon after this visit, it’s time to start worrying.

Friendship Collegiate (DC) five-star edge Dylan Stewart - No. 28 overall, No. 4 edge

As one of the top edges in the country, Michigan will be fighting an uphill battle to sign Stewart. However, this is already the second visit to Michigan for Stewart after an unofficial last June. The next step following this weekend will be securing one of Stewart’s official visits, preferably for a game this season.

Rochester Adams (MI) four-star TE Brady Prieskorn - No. 59 overall, No. 3 TE

Soon after announcing his top eight schools that included Michigan, Prieskorn is returning to Ann Arbor this Sunday. Michigan is still sitting well with the local prospect, holding 100% of the Crystal Ball predictions. Prieskorn has not revealed his timeline for a decision, so a commitment could happen at any time.

Archbishop Hoban (OH) four-star RB Jordan Marshall - No. 83 overall, No. 7 RB

Marshall recently laid out his visit plans, and they were not the most positive for Michigan. This will be his last planned visit to Michigan before his official visit in June. In the meantime, he’ll take two unofficial visits to Ohio State and also set up his official visit to Columbus for the last weekend in June, giving them the last word.

Springfield (OH) four-star CB Aaron Scott - No. 125 overall, No. 13 CB

This will be the second trip to Michigan for Scott this year following a visit back in January. Despite these visits, it’s going to be tough to pull Scott away from the Buckeyes since they are making him a priority as well.

Good Counsel (MD) four-star edge Darien Mayo - No. 134 overall, No. 13 edge

Mayo has picked up a ton of offers this offseason so he is still sorting out his top schools, but Michigan was ahead of the curve offering him back in October. This spring, he will also see Ohio State, Notre Dame and Texas.

Vandegrift (TX) four-star OT Blake Frazier - No. 212 overall, No. 13 OT

Michigan sits well with Frazier so far, whose dad played for the Wolverines in the ‘90s. It would not be surprising to see him commit on this visit, though Clemson may give him pause.

Archbishop Hoban (OL) four-star IOL William Satterwhite - No. 220 overall, No. 15 IOL

The state of Ohio is loaded at offensive line in 2024, and Satterwhite is one of the best. He’ll be making a swing up through the state of Michigan this weekend, visiting East Lansing on Saturday and Ann Arbor on Sunday. Penn State is probably the leader at this point.

Mount Carmel (IL) four-star RB Darrion Dupree - No. 356 overall, No. 31 RB

With Michigan looking for multiple backs this cycle, Dupree would be a great addition to the class to pair with someone like Marshall or Taylor Tatum. Michigan’s biggest competition here looks to be Notre Dame.

St. Edward (OH) three-star OT Ben Roebuck - No. 452 overall, No. 32 OT

After coming up to campus last weekend, Roebuck is returning once again. This is obviously great news for the Wolverines. They are already the perceived leaders and having him up again in such a short time could mean a commitment is on the way.

Chicago Heights (IL) three-star CB Austin Alexander - No. 490 overall, No. 43 CB

A former Wisconsin commit, this will be Alexander’s first time on campus. He got his offer from Steve Clinkscale back in February and the two seem to have formed a good bond early on. This visit will be an important step in this recruitment.

Junction City (KS) three-star LB Michael Boganowski - No. 494 overall, No. 44 LB

Boganowski has quickly turned into a top target after being offered just last week. He already set a visit to campus and will be making the trip this weekend, so there is high interest on both sides. He doesn’t have the size of a traditional linebacker and Oklahoma is even recruiting him as a cornerback, but Chris Partridge is looking at Boganowski as an off-ball linebacker who could be a safety hybrid.

St. Augustine (LA) three-star WR Joshua Jackson - No. 526 overall, No. 73 WR

Even though he is a pretty highly ranked three-star, Jackson only holds Power 5 offers from Michigan, Mississippi State and Nebraska. He is likely lower on the Wolverines’ wide receiver board considering the other prospects they are in a good spot with, but Ron Belamy has good connections in Louisiana so he could be on to something here.

William Amos Hough (NC) three-star OT Eagan Boyer - No. 558 overall, No. 42 OT

This visit by Boyer will be in the midst of a busy string of trips he’ll be making this spring. He has plans to see Auburn, Michigan State, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Penn State, Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin as well. He has also already set up an official visit to Auburn, so it may lead at this point.

Good Counsel (MD) three-star IOL Kyle Altuner - No. 837 overall, No. 56 IOL

Altuner is one of many Good Counsel prospects Michigan is recruiting and got on campus, including Mayo and 2024 four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles, who visited last weekend. He has two multi-day trips to Penn State and another to Boston College planned this spring and they look to be the other teams to know in this race.