2023 four-star S Brandyn Hillman commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines added one more piece to their 2023 class, as four-star defensive back Brandyn Hillman has committed to Jim Harbaugh and the Maize and Blue during his official visit to Ann Arbor this weekend.

The former Notre Dame signee was granted a release from his National Letter of Intent just one week ago. Since reopening his recruitment, he also got other offers from Ohio State, USC, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, LSU, Louisville and others.

In an interview with On3’s EJ Holland, Hillman described what he likes about the opportunity to be a Wolverine.

“Michigan is a good school,” Hillman said. “I trust Michigan for sure. I like that they compete year in and year out. I like that they are in a conference and play for championships. Coming into a place where the defense is strong, and I can add to it is a great feeling.”

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 191 pounds, Hillman is a four-star and ranked No. 214 overall on 247Sports’ composite. He hails from Portsmouth, Virginia and played his prep career at Churchland High School.

Hillman is listed as an athlete, but was being recruited to play safety at Michigan. Jay Harbaugh led the way in this recruitment.

“He’s a great coach,” Hillman told Holland. “There is a lot of communication. Any time he can get me on the phone, he’ll try to. He’s a great guy. Anything that I would have wanted at Notre Dame, I can find at Michigan. That’s his pitch. I’m taking it and running with it.”

This is a huge last-second addition to Michigan’s 2023 class. The Wolverines did not have a true safety committed in this cycle, so adding a big time talent like Hillman to the defensive backfield rounds out a great secondary class that also includes four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill, three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun and three-star corner/safety DJ Waller.

Check out senior year highlights of the newest Michigan Wolverine below.