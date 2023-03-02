Recruiting Roundup: Blue chip OL locks in commitment date

All things considered, the 2023 recruiting class for the Michigan Wolverines was a bit of a letdown. Back-to-back Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff appearances should have probably reeled in a top-10 class. Instead, Michigan barely finished in the top-20.

However, things seem to be improving with the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes. Here are three of the latest indications of this positive trend.

Blue-chip OL praises Michigan and locks in commitment date

It’s almost become a cliché at this point, but yet another top offensive line recruit gave effusive comments about Michigan’s offensive line. Georgia blue-chip offensive lineman Waltclair Flynn Jr., a four-star in the 2024 class, had this to say to 247Sports’s Brian Dohn ($) after a recent visit to Ann Arbor:

“The o-line (stands out), and how they got the Joe Moore Award (top offensive line) the last two years. I talk to (offensive coordinator/offensive line) coach (Sherrone) Moore. He’s a real cool person, a real genuine person. I can talk to him about anything.”

In a separate interview with On3’s EJ Holland ($), Flynn Jr. indicated he’d like to attend a Michigan-Ohio State game:

“That’s the best rivalry in college football and might be the best rivalry in all of football. I’m definitely going to get back to Michigan for an official visit.”

His recruitment is something to keep tabs on because he’s planning a return visit this spring. Consistent visitations from an out-of-region recruit are usually a fantastic sign. Let’s hope that rings true for Michigan.

Flynn Jr. has locked in his commitment date for Aug. 3, his birthday. Making a positive impression during this upcoming spring visit could go a long way in landing him.

2025 QB prospect planning spring visit

2025 quarterback Stone Saunders is planning another visit to Ann Arbor. According to Brian Marich of The Michigan Insider ($) Saunders and new quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell are getting along very well, despite all their communication occurring over the phone so far.

“Just figuring out the date for sure,” Saunders said. “Looking at March 24.”

Saunders views this upcoming trip as an opportunity to strengthen the bond he and Campbell have started to form.

Although Saunders has yet to be ranked, he’s a highly coveted recruit. He currently holds more than 20 scholarship offers and won the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year this past season.

His recruitment is part of a larger, laudable trend in the direction of quarterback recruiting for the Michigan Wolverines. Saunders is one of a number of top-rated 2025 quarterback recruits Campbell is in steady contact with. By casting a wide net, Campbell is undertaking an approach that is a stark departure from the parochial, monolithic approach undertaken by his predecessor.

In-state 2025 DL prospect eyes spring visits

Bobby Kanka, a 2025 Howell High School defensive lineman, is eyeing a couple visits sometime later this spring, according to TMI’s Marich ($).

“Yes, I plan on being there this spring,” Kanka said. “I’m not sure about dates yet. Most likely the spring game and a practice or two.”

Although he is currently unrated, Kanka still boasts an impressive list of scholarship offers, which includes Penn State, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

Taken in light of the numerous crystal balls Michigan has received for him, a commitment during his upcoming spring visit may not be out of the cards.

Michigan has gotten off to a hot start with the 2024 and 2025 classes. We shall soon see if the Maize and Blue can close this one.