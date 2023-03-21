Recruiting Roundup: Confidence increasing with five-star QB following latest visit

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a huge recruiting weekend where they generated positive momentum with a bunch of highly-touted prospects.

If the staff can close on some of these guys soon, they’ll get the ball rolling on an impressive 2024 class. Especially with the first recruit we’ll discuss on today’s Recruiting Roundup.

Five-star QB meets with new position coach

The headliner of the weekend was 2024 Providence Day (NC) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, who used the opportunity to connect with new quarterback coach Kirk Campbell. Davis’ father spoke to The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb to give his thoughts on how meeting in person went ($).

“I guess the main thing (this time) is that we got to spend a lot of time with Kirk Campbell,” Mr. Davis said. “That was three quarters of the visit. We got to sit in the quarterback room with all those (quarterbacks) and hear how he teaches the position, the progressions, and actually watch him go to work. It was pretty engaging. It’s a good room. A good room with a good teacher. Very impressed with coach Campbell.”

Mr. Davis was not just impressed with the X’s and O’s but also Campbell’s personality.

“He’s very, very relationship-oriented,” Mr. Davis added. “He’s a family guy. I can see myself in him at times when I’m talking to him. He’s going to bring the guys together, treat them like they’re family, coach them hard, but at the same time acknowledge when they do stuff right. So he’s a standup guy, in my opinion.”

Now that this box has been checked, there’s not much else Davis should need to see before making his decision. Davis’ father was vague when naming a specific date for an announcement, though.

“Yeah, we talked about it,” Mr. Davis said. “A timeline was discussed, and we’ll see what happens.”

Nevertheless, it was enough for Webb to increase the confidence on his Crystal Ball. Hopefully an announcement is made in the very near future.

Top-100 OL enjoys first trip to campus

While many visitors last weekend had been to campus several times before, it was the first trip for 2024 Mater Dei (CA) four-star offensive lineman DeAndre Carter. He came away impressed from the experience in Ann Arbor, he told TMI’s Brice Marich ($).

“It went great,” Carter said. “I liked it a lot. I liked meeting all the coaches in-person and talking with some of the offensive linemen.”

Being an offensive lineman, Carter got to check out the Joe Moore Award and meet with Sherrone Moore, with whom he had a good discussion.

“Coach Moore is a great coach and great person,” Carter said. “He let me know about the academic side of football as well and possibly moving to the next level in football.”

Moving forward, Carter said Michigan is “standing high” in his recruitment and he “plan(s) to come back and visit again.”

Michigan hosts four-star RB for the first time

Another first-time visitor last weekend was 2024 Mount Carmel (IL) four-star running back Darrion Dupree. Following the visit, Dupree caught up with TMI’s Marich to share his thoughts on seeing Michigan’s program in person for the first time ($).

“It went well,” Dupree said. “Some of the highlights were me talking to the coaches, getting to know them better and see the players when they had their scrimmage. It was intense and fast. I saw the offense moving pretty quick.”

Dupree also got to meet Mike Hart and said they hit it off immediately.

“He is a great coach,” Dupree said. “He was talking to me and it felt like I knew him already.”

After the visit, Dupree says Michigan is now “definitely top five” in his recruitment. He is planning to make a return visit, but does not have a date set up yet.