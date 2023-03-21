2024 four-star RB Jordan Marshall commits to Michigan

Well, this came out of nowhere, but the Mike Hart and the Michigan Wolverines just stole another player away from the state of Ohio in the 2024 class — four-star running back Jordan Marshall.

First of all, I just want to thank my mom and dad, family, friends, and the Moeller Community For supporting me. With that being said…I Will be Committing to the University of Michigan #GoBlue @CoachMarkElder @MHart2032 @Coach_SMoore @coachclink pic.twitter.com/M0pmKWYpg6 — Jordan Marshall (@J_MARSH2024) March 21, 2023

The 5-foot-10.5, 193-pounder hails from Cincinnati, Ohio and plays for Archbishop Moeller. He chose the Wolverines over his other top schools — Ohio State, Wisconsin and Tennessee.

Marshall unofficially visited Michigan over the weekend with other big time targets like five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn and four-star offensive lineman Blake Frazier, to name a few.

He originally had plans to visit Ohio State a couple times this spring, as well as an official visit there the last weekend of June. With this announcement, you can put those visits — and other planned visits to Wisconsin and Tennessee — to bed.

Winning the Gatorade Player of the Year in Ohio last year, Marhsall ran for 1,951 yards and 30 touchdowns. He’s also a threat in the receiving game, catching 19 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns last season, as well.

Marshall is ranked No. 93 overall on the 247Sports composite, as well as the No. 7 running back and No. 3 player from the state of Ohio. He is the highest ranked player in Michigan’s 2024 class, and is yet another big addition from the state of Ohio, joining four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton and four-star defensive lineman Ted Hammond.