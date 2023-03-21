Social media reactions on 2024 four-star RB Jordan Marshall choosing Michigan over Ohio State

Announced Tuesday evening, 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall committed to Mike Hart and the Michigan Wolverines over Ohio State, Wisconsin and Tennessee.

This addition is huge for a number of reasons — it comes at a dire position of need for Michigan in this recruiting cycle, and the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes head to head for a recruit from the state of Ohio (Marshall is from Cincinnati).

With Marshall, a top-100 overall prospect, committing out of the blue, you knew social media was going to be lit with reactions. Here is a collection of some of the best.

The Michigan football Twitter account chose violence

Coach Hart is pumped...rightfully so!

JUST GOT A BEAST!!! pic.twitter.com/szhssjb78H — Mike Hart (@MHart2032) March 21, 2023

Albert Karschnia with an absolutely savage tweet directed at some Mike Hart haters

2024 four-star offensive line commit Luke Hamilton, who also is from Ohio, seems pretty excited about the news

Coach Hart is going to be going into Schembechler Hall tomorrow like...

Mike Hart walking into the building tomorrow AM pic.twitter.com/ZVArvm922p — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 21, 2023

Can you imagine if Michigan gets all four of these guys?

1️⃣ Down



3️⃣ To Go pic.twitter.com/Usu05IoxV3 — Zach Libby (@LibbyOn3) March 21, 2023

The pendulum in the rivalry has officially swung

I don't think people understand the gravity of what's happening in the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry right now.



• Michigan recruiting

• OSU recruiting

• Michigan returns 81% of production

• OSU returns 67% of production



If Michigan wins in Ann Arbor next year,… — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) March 21, 2023

We just gotta throw the facts out there

Don’t let Michigan beating out Ohio State for the commitment of four-star OH RB Jordan Marshall district you from the fact that Michigan has also beaten Ohio State on the gridiron in back-to-back years by a combined score of 87-50. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) March 21, 2023

2024 four-star Ohio CB Aaron Scott is intrigued by this development...