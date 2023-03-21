Social media reactions on 2024 four-star RB Jordan Marshall choosing Michigan over Ohio State

Announced Tuesday evening, 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall committed to Mike Hart and the Michigan Wolverines over Ohio State, Wisconsin and Tennessee.
This addition is huge for a number of reasons — it comes at a dire position of need for Michigan in this recruiting cycle, and the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes head to head for a recruit from the state of Ohio (Marshall is from Cincinnati).
With Marshall, a top-100 overall prospect, committing out of the blue, you knew social media was going to be lit with reactions. Here is a collection of some of the best.
The Michigan football Twitter account chose violence
March 21, 2023
Coach Hart is pumped...rightfully so!
JUST GOT A BEAST!!! pic.twitter.com/szhssjb78H— Mike Hart (@MHart2032) March 21, 2023
Albert Karschnia with an absolutely savage tweet directed at some Mike Hart haters
I thought @MHart2032 didn’t recruit though… #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dGjvesaUIw— Albert Karschnia (@AKarsch_UM) March 21, 2023
2024 four-star offensive line commit Luke Hamilton, who also is from Ohio, seems pretty excited about the news
BOOM!!! Welcome to the FA〽️ILY @J_MARSH2024 https://t.co/Tm9rFRu6t8— Luke Ha〽️ilton (@Hammy07422) March 21, 2023
Coach Hart is going to be going into Schembechler Hall tomorrow like...
Mike Hart walking into the building tomorrow AM pic.twitter.com/ZVArvm922p— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 21, 2023
Can you imagine if Michigan gets all four of these guys?
1️⃣ Down— Zach Libby (@LibbyOn3) March 21, 2023
3️⃣ To Go pic.twitter.com/Usu05IoxV3
The pendulum in the rivalry has officially swung
I don't think people understand the gravity of what's happening in the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry right now.— Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) March 21, 2023
• Michigan recruiting
• OSU recruiting
• Michigan returns 81% of production
• OSU returns 67% of production
If Michigan wins in Ann Arbor next year,…
We just gotta throw the facts out there
Don’t let Michigan beating out Ohio State for the commitment of four-star OH RB Jordan Marshall district you from the fact that Michigan has also beaten Ohio State on the gridiron in back-to-back years by a combined score of 87-50.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) March 21, 2023
2024 four-star Ohio CB Aaron Scott is intrigued by this development...
#Top100 CB Aaron Scott, who just visited Michigan on Sunday, reacts to the Jordan Marshall commitment— Zach Libby (@LibbyOn3) March 21, 2023
- aaronscott.jr/IG pic.twitter.com/1NdRJaKuoB
Loading comments...