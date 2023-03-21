 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions on 2024 four-star RB Jordan Marshall choosing Michigan over Ohio State

Social media has been en fuego since the news dropped.

By Von Lozon
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Announced Tuesday evening, 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall committed to Mike Hart and the Michigan Wolverines over Ohio State, Wisconsin and Tennessee.

This addition is huge for a number of reasons — it comes at a dire position of need for Michigan in this recruiting cycle, and the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes head to head for a recruit from the state of Ohio (Marshall is from Cincinnati).

With Marshall, a top-100 overall prospect, committing out of the blue, you knew social media was going to be lit with reactions. Here is a collection of some of the best.

The Michigan football Twitter account chose violence

Coach Hart is pumped...rightfully so!

Albert Karschnia with an absolutely savage tweet directed at some Mike Hart haters

2024 four-star offensive line commit Luke Hamilton, who also is from Ohio, seems pretty excited about the news

Coach Hart is going to be going into Schembechler Hall tomorrow like...

Can you imagine if Michigan gets all four of these guys?

The pendulum in the rivalry has officially swung

We just gotta throw the facts out there

2024 four-star Ohio CB Aaron Scott is intrigued by this development...

