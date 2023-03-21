EMERGENCY PODCAST: Jordan Marshall is a Michigan Wolverine!

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED and Homefield Apparel! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with the promo code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Get 15% off at HomefieldApparel.com with the code: Michigan15!

It’s happened — 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall picked the Michigan Wolverines over Ohio State (and some other schools, too). Mike Hart has found his groove on the recruiting trail, landing the No. 3 player from the state of Ohio and a top-100 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

Von Lozon gives his immediate thoughts and reactions to this major recruiting news.

