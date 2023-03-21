WATCH: 2024 four-star Jordan Marshall discusses why he chose ‘RBU’ Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines struck gold in the state of Ohio yet again when 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall committed on Tuesday evening. The top-100 overall prospect chose Mike Hart and the Wolverines over the Ohio State Buckeyes, marking a HUGE victory on the trail for Michigan.

In a video posted on Tuesday night, Marshall reflected on why he chose Michigan over his other finalists.

Trust me when I say you are going to LOVE this kid. He spoke about how impactful Hart was in his recruitment and how his son admitted he wished Marshall would come around more often. He then called Hart’s son and told him he’d be around “a little more, which was really special to me.”

“My relationship with coach Hart is out of this world. It wasn’t like any other relationships I had with any other coaches.”

He also spoke about his goals, and how he wants to establish a foundation when he gets to Ann Arbor. He also spoke about his Christian faith and how he will be getting baptized in the near future, something Jim Harbaugh is sure to love out of the kid.

I don’t want to spoil all of it for you because all 5:03 of this video is worth your time. I highly encourage you watch it for yourself and see the future of the running back room in Ann Arbor.

Jordan Marshall — welcome to the Michigan family.