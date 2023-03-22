Predicting 10 recruits Michigan will land in 2024

Currently holding the fifth-best class in the 2024 team rankings on 247Sports’ composite, the Michigan Wolverines have a chance to make this recruiting cycle special.

As the following list will attest, Michigan is either leading or fiercely competitive for all the listed 2024 recruits. If Michigan can land all these elite prospects — which is well within the realm of possibility — the Wolverines could be looking at a solidly top-10, if not top-5, haul.

Here’s my list of the top 10 recruits Michigan will eventually land commitments from in the 2024 recruiting class.

1. Jadyn Davis

After what appears to be a highly successful and productive visit from him last weekend, Michigan remains firmly in the driver’s seat in this recruitment.

Yes, this process has been much more protracted than Michigan fans would have liked, but keep in mind the college selection process is difficult for even the athletically ungifted. Some magnanimity is warranted. Kirk Campbell’s personal, cerebral approach to recruiting has markedly improved Michigan’s chances with many quarterbacks. The stated purpose behind Davis’ most recent visit to Ann Arbor was to gauge Campbell’s approach to coaching, and he passed with flying colors.

A commitment could come soon; otherwise, it’s back to the drawing board.

2. Bryce West

Landing Ohio’s top recruit in the 2024 class, five-star cornerback Bryce West, would go a long way in adding talented depth at the position and ensuring Michigan has the top-flight talent needed to keep pace with Ohio State.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes are the leading players in his recruitment, with a slight edge going to the Buckeyes. But West’s numerous visits to Ann Arbor and friendship with Michigan four-star safety commit Jacob Oden could turn the tide in the Maize and Blue’s favor.

3. Brady Preiskorn

Rochester Adams four-star tight end Brady Presikorn would be a whale of a pickup for the Wolverines. With plenty of size and skill, he will likely see plenty of playing time early in his collegiate career. He would become a staple in the passing game as he grows more comfortable in Michigan’s offensive scheme.

4. Aaron Scott

Lengthy with the ability to lay the lumber, Aaron Scott would be another outstanding addition to the Michigan cornerback room. Like the recruitment of Bryce West, this is a Michigan-Ohio State battle, with the Buckeyes taking the early lead. Yet, Michigan is on a hot streak with Ohio recruits, and there is a serious possibility he leaves the heart of the Buckeye State for Ann Arbor.

5. Aaron Chiles

Michigan recently picked up a Crystal Ball for Aaron Chiles, and all signs point to the top-10 linebacker joining the ranks of the Wolverines. A physically imposing player with elite IQ, Chiles is a future game-wrecker and leader on defense for whatever school he chooses.

6. Marquise Lightfoot

Marquis Lightfoot has been soaring up the rankings lately, occupying the 10th spot at the edge position in the 2024 recruiting class. As expected, the competition has started to heat up, but the Wolverines have been a consistent factor in his recruitment. If Michigan can weather the flurry of new offers, I like the Wolverines’ chances with this outstanding Illinois pass rusher.

7. Brian Robinson

Youngstown, Ohio native Brian Robinson has been a regular visitor to Ann Arbor for most of his recruitment, and the combination of size and quickness he possesses will make him a force. Michigan needs to withstand moves by Kentucky, Penn State and Pitt to officially land him, but with Steve Clinkscale taking the lead recruiting role, the odds are definitely in favor of the Maize and Blue.

8. Brandon Davis-Swain

The West Bloomfield defensive lineman has been on Michigan’s radar for quite some time, and the Maize and Blue wisely didn’t give up when he committed to Notre Dame. He has since decommitted from the Irish, but in-season visits and continued communication have helped Michigan with the blue-chip lineman. One has to like Michigan’s chances of eventually landing him.

9. Blake Frazier

Michigan is the solid favorite for Lone Star blue chip four-star offensive lineman Blake Frazier. His dad was on the 1997 National Championship team and had an excellent visit to Ann Arbor last weekend. A top-15 offensive tackle in the class, Frazier possesses the frame and technique to be an anchor for the Michigan offensive line.

10. Jeremiah Beasley

Hailing from in-state powerhouse Belleville, Jeremiah Beasley is the athletic, speedy outside linebacker that could help diversify Michigan’s blitz packages and set the edge with authority.

Michigan is catching up with Michigan State as the purported leader, considering his brother Maliq Carr is a tight end with the Spartans. But continued success, especially on defense, could help convince him to come to Ann Arbor.