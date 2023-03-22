2024 three-star Ohio OL Ben Roebuck commits to Michigan

Recruits from Ohio continue to commit to the school up north, as the Michigan Wolverines just secured a commitment from 2024 three-star offensive lineman Ben Roebuck.

BREAKING: 2024 OT Ben Roebuck tells me he has Committed to Michigan!



The 6’7 315 OT from Lakewood, OH chose the Wolverines over Tennessee, Penn St & others



“I was an OSU fan growing up, but then I grew up and realized that Michigan was the place to be.”https://t.co/x6K3QYHSya pic.twitter.com/hfZzzHjHlO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 22, 2023

The towering 6-foot-7, 320-pounder plays for St. Edward in Lakewood, Ohio. He earned his offer from Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines in Jan. 2022 and has been among the top offensive tackle targets in this cycle ever since. He also has offers from Michigan State, Wisconsin, Penn State, Pitt, Cincinnati, Maryland, Illinois, Tennessee, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Iowa State and more.

Despite all those other offers, Michigan has been perceived as the leader for a while now. Roebuck visited Ann Arbor for the BBQ at the Big House last summer, but didn’t make it back for a game during the season. However, he was in Columbus to see Michigan whoop Ohio State in November. After that, he visited Michigan once in December — Crystal Ball predictions started rolling in after that trip — once in January and twice in March.

Roebuck has the length for left tackle, but probably not the feet and agility. Instead, he will likely be slotted for right tackle.

He is the second 2024 prospect from the state of Ohio to commit to Michigan in as many days, following four-star running back Jordan Marshall. He is also the second player along the offensive line to commit to the Wolverines, joining four-star Ohio native Luke Hamilton, who committed back in November after Michigan beat Ohio State.

With this commitment, Michigan’s class jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 overall and is just behind Georgia and LSU, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Roebuck is ranked No. 455 overall No. 15 in the state of Ohio and No. 31 at the offensive tackle position in the 2024 class. Check out some of his junior year highlights down below.