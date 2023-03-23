Two 2024 four-star OL include Michigan in respective top lists

The Michigan Wolverines have made the cut for two of 2024’s top offensive line prospects. Four-stars Max Anderson and Andrew Sprague listed the Wolverines in their respectively narrowed-down list of possible destinations.

Anderson — the 13th-best tackle in the class — made the announcement after a highly successful visit to Ann Arbor earlier this month. The Texas tackle has a Crystal Ball to the Wolverines courtesy of ’s Steve Lorenz. Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Alabama, among others, made his top eight.

Andrew Sprague — the ninth-best tackle in the class — listed Michigan alongside Notre Dame, USC, LSU and others in his top 10.

Blessed to be in this position! I will be focusing on these 10 schools! @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/6Vf1X1lejO — Andrew Sprague (@andrewsprague15) March 23, 2023

Sprague, who is Michigan’s top left tackle target in the class at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, visited Ann Arbor for the first time this past fall for the Penn State game. He followed that up with an unofficial visit in January.

The train keeps a rolling for the Michigan Wolverines on the recruiting trail. Stay tuned to Maize n Brew for more developments!