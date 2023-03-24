2024 five-star QB Jadyn Davis puts Michigan in top list, announces commitment date

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have been fighting for the commitment of 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis for quite some time. Well, we will soon know where the reigning Mr. Football in the state of North Carolina will be playing in college.

Davis just announced his top five list of Michigan, North Carolina, Clemson, Ohio State and Tennessee. He will also publicly declare his commitment next Friday, March 31, at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Since a kid, I’ve dreamt of this moment…now it’s in God’s hands …



Who will it be?



I will be committing live on March 31st at 1:30PM on SportsCenter. pic.twitter.com/Q1EY40kpDA — Jadyn Davis (@iamjadyndavis) March 24, 2023

The 6-foot-0.5, 192-pounder has visited Ann Arbor several times over the last year, with the most recent being last weekend. He got to meet new quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell in person for the first time, so it was a pretty important trip for him considering we now have a confirmed day he will be committing.

Digging a bit deeper into his recruitment, the Wolverines hold 100% of the 247Sports Crystal Balls. There are also predictions for Michigan to land Davis from both EJ Holland and Zach Libby from On3’s The Wolverine, among others.

Things are looking good for Michigan right now, but where do you think Davis will land? Do you think Harbaugh and company finally get the job done? Or do you think he will wind up elsewhere, leaving the Wolverines in a tough spot similar to last year’s recruiting cycle? Let us know down in the comments below.