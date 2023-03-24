Michigan football recruiting visitors list for final weekend of March

This weekend, the Michigan Wolverines will once again be hosting a group of unofficial visitors on campus. While this crop isn’t as loaded as last week, there are still a handful of top-200 players and a five-star in the 2025 class that will be in Ann Arbor.

2024

Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL) four-star S Zaquan Patterson - No. 79 overall, No. 3 S

While getting a top-100 player like Patterson from the southern schools will be tough, Michigan does have an advantage here. Patterson is teammates with 2025 four-star cornerback commit Chris Ewald, who will be making the trip with him. Ewald has been visiting other schools lately but has still been vocal in recruiting his peers to Michigan.

IMG Academy (FL) four-star S Jordon Johnson-Rubell - No. 107 overall, No. 7 S

Michigan already has a safety committed in its 2024 class, but needs at least two after only taking Brandyn Hillman as a pure safety in 2023. The Wolverines will have an excellent opportunity with two top safeties on campus this weekend. Johnson-Rubell plays at IMG but is originally from Texas. The Longhorns have the sole Crystal Ball prediction right now.

Don Bosco (NJ) four-star DL Jordan Thomas - No. 134 overall, No. 16 DL

Michigan was not too involved with Thomas, but adding Chris Partridge has reignited interest. Partridge is very familiar with Don Bosco since his days as a high school coach in the area, and those connections will help with the talented defensive lineman. At 6-foot-5, 296 pounds, Thomas could move to the top of a thin interior defensive lineman board.

Tuscarora (VA) four-star OT Fletcher Westphal - No. 235 overall, No. 20 OT

Michigan’s style of play and development on offense seems to finally be paying off with offensive line recruits. Westphal is one of many offensive line prospects that are high on the Wolverines right now. At 6-foot-7, 305 pounds, Westphal has the frame and mobility to play left tackle, a spot where Michigan could use some more bodies.

Kenwood Academy (IL) four-star WR I’Marion Stewart - No. 307 overall, No. 29 ATH

Out of everyone visiting this weekend, Stewart is probably the most likely to commit. He’s been to campus several times and has received multiple Crystal Ball predictions for Michigan. Stewart has said he also plans to see Tennessee and Cal this spring, but they seem like distant competitors.

2025

Lexington Christian (KY) five-star QB Cutter Boley - No. 21 overall, No. 2 QB

Thanks to some new ranking releases for the 2025 class, Boley recently gained five-star status on the 247Sports composite. Michigan recognized his talent early, offering him last June and hosting him on campus multiple times since then. Penn State, Tennessee and hometown Kentucky are other schools in contention.

Bishop McDevitt (PA) unranked QB Stone Saunders

Saunders has yet to be ranked on the composite, but he’ll get there with offers from Colorado, Kentucky, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and others. Saunders is a prolific passer so far in his prep career and led his team to a state championship last season.