2024 four-star LB Qua Birdsong includes Michigan in top five list

Qua Birdsong, a 2024 four-star linebacker from the state of Georgia, included the Michigan Wolverines in his top five list released Friday evening.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder also included Miami, Arkansas, Cincinnati and UCF.

Chris Partridge extended an offer to Birdsong back on March 14, so to be included in the prospect’s top five list so soon is pretty good news for the Wolverines’ potential chances of earning a commitment.

Besides his top five schools, Birdsong also holds offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, USC, Pitt, Virginia Tech and more.

Along with football, Birdsong also plays basketball and on the track and field team at Troup County High School in Lagrange, Georgia.

Birdsong is ranked No. 176 overall, No. 16 at the linebacker position and No. 28 in the state of Georgia on 247Sports’ composite.

He appears to be a pretty explosive outside linebacker/edge rusher prospect. Just check out the first highlight in the video down below...he absolutely obliterates a kid. I would be curious to see how many sacks/tackles for loss he accumulated his junior year, because from the video down below, it looked to be a pretty good amount.