Poll: Confidence level at beginning of Jadyn Davis commitment week

In case you haven’t looked at your calendar yet today, it’s Monday, March 27, 2023. That means we are just four days away from potentially the biggest day in Michigan Wolverines football recruiting in a long time, as 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis will be announcing his public commitment on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Davis will commit to either Michigan, Clemson, North Carolina, Ohio State or Tennessee. As of today, all the Crystal Ball predictions are in favor of Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

The industry experts across all the major recruiting services believe Michigan will be the choice, but we want to hear from you, the fans of the Wolverines, as far as what your feelings and thoughts are regarding this recruitment as we approach decision day.

I personally think the Wolverines will win this one. He took an unofficial visit a couple weeks ago and got to meet new quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell for the first time in person. He’s been a frequent visitor to Ann Arbor and has said very positive things about the program in past interviews.

If he does commit to the Maize and Blue, he’ll be a strong advocate on the recruiting trail as well. Talented football players typically gravitate towards each other, so I firmly believe other top notch prospects will want to follow Davis to Ann Arbor. Just a few guys that come to mind are in-state four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn, four-star offensive lineman Blake Frazier, and four-star wide receiver I’Marion Stewart.

Your turn. What do you think? Take the poll below, and then let us know your thoughts down in the comments.