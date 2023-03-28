Recruiting Roundup: Five-star QB, top-100 prospects enjoy weekend at Michigan

It was another busy weekend in Ann Arbor with the Michigan staff hosting several more visitors for unofficial visits. There were a handful of 2024 targets on campus, but also some elite 2025 visitors as well as Michigan also looks ahead to build that class.

Five-star QB returns to campus

With services releasing their 2025 rankings, Lexington Christian (KY) quarterback Cutter Boley has emerged as a five-star. Boley has already visited Ann Arbor four times, including last weekend. He caught up with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich to recap the trip ($).

“(The main highlights were) getting to spend a lot of the day with coach Harbaugh and coach Campbell and getting to know coach Campbell better,” Boley said. “At this point on my visits, it’s more about getting comfortable with the staff and getting around the players.”

This was Boley’s first time meeting Campbell since he was hired as Michigan’s quarterbacks coach, and the two predictably hit it off.

“I loved coach Campbell,” Boley said. “I got to spend a ton of time with him today. His main message to me and my parents was that they really like me and that I could commit at anytime and we got to sit down and talk about everything he would do as a coach if I came to Michigan.”

While Boley isn’t ready to commit just yet, he admitted Michigan “made a really good impression on me” and “they are definitely near the top of my list.”

Tennessee, Alabama and Penn State are some of the top competitors for Boley. He also just received offers from Notre Dame and Florida State, who could also become more involved.

Michigan offers top-100 ATH on visit

Boley is a veteran on Michigan’s campus, but it was 2025 Winslow Township (NJ) four-star athlete Cameron Miller’s first visit to campus last weekend. Speaking with TMI’s Marich, it became clear he was impressed by the experience ($).

“I was with coach Bellamy and it was just bonding (with him),” Miller said. “He was telling me and showing me how they operate and how to read plays and coverages. (He’s a) great guy and allows everyone to get shots on the field and has bonds with his whole wide receiver crew.”

Miller came into the visit not holding an offer from Michigan. That changed while he was on campus.

“I received (the offer) in the meeting with coach and my reaction was blessed,” Miller said. “I was very thankful for it, honestly.”

Miller is listed as a cornerback on 247Sports but as the meeting with Ron Bellamy shows, Michigan prefers him on offense.

Top-100 ATH enjoys return visit to Ann Arbor

Yet another top-100 player in the 2025 class who visited Ann Arbor last weekend was Alcoa (TN) four-star athlete Eli Owens. This was a return trip to campus for Owens, who recapped the visit with TMI’s Marich ($).

“Visit went great,” Owens said. “It was just really cool getting to see how the team operates during practice and stuff like that. (What stood out the most was) the brotherhood in the program.”

Owens is listed as an athlete and like Miller, Michigan likes him on offense. At 6-foot-2 and 226 pounds, Grant Newsome and the Wolverines are recruiting him as a tight end.

“Love the guy,” Owens said about Newsome. “Great coach and even better person. (Coach Newsome was telling me) that my versatility could really be used well in their offense.”

Owens isn’t close to making a decision, but Michigan is one of the schools that has stood out to him so far.

“Right now, I’m just trying to see all the different schools I can, not really working on a decision yet,” Owens said. “Michigan is one of the greatest programs of all time. The strides they’re taking, the things they’re doing, and the way they’re doing them is going to ensure that it stays that way for a long time.”