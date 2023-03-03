Chris Partridge offers Ole Miss commit, 2024 four-star LB Jordan Lockhart

Announced on his Twitter page Thursday evening, Chris Partridge and the Michigan Wolverines have offered a scholarship to 2024 four-star linebacker Jordan Lockhart, who is currently committed to Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California has been committed to the Rebels since Jan. 16, 2022. Of course, Partridge was his primary recruiter while at Ole Miss, so this offer doesn’t come as a major surprise.

Since committing to Ole Miss last year, Lockhart also picked up offers from Alabama, USC, Tennessee, Utah, Arizona and others. He also unofficially visited Alabama last weekend, so he is certainly open to other schools. In fact, he told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins (FREE) that after he took some visits in March, he was going to officially lock things down.

“After my visits, I’ll make a final decision in March and that will be it, no more visits,” Lockhart told Biggins. “I’m an early grad so I want to have my commitment locked in and then I can just focus on school and football my last semester without worrying about recruiting.”

If that is the case, Partridge and the Wolverines have to make some quick moves to get him on campus before he makes his final decision. If he doesn’t end up visiting Michigan before he announces a commitment date, you can effectively rule the Wolverines out of this one.

Michigan currently has two linebackers committed to the 2024 class, four-star Mason Curtis and unranked Zach Ludwig. Curtis’ future position seems a bit up in the air; he is a versatile defender who could end up anywhere from linebacker, edge or defensive back. Meanwhile, Ludwig may not even play linebacker at Michigan, as he is a very intriguing prospect who may end up as Ben Mason-esque player in Ann Arbor. No one really knows at the moment, but what we do know is Lockhart is a sure-fire linebacker, which Michigan needs a couple of in this recruiting cycle.

Other linebackers high on the board for Michigan in the 2024 cycle include four-star Aaron Chiles, four-star Kris Jones, in-state four-star Jeremiah Beasley, four-star Payton Pierce, four-star Kolaj Cobbins and others.

Lockhart is ranked No. 343 overall on the 247Sports composite. He’s also the No. 27 linebacker and No. 31 player from the state of California.