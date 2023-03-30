It goes without saying the predominating story of the week is the impending commitment of Michigan’s top 2024 quarterback prospect, five-star Jadyn Davis. We shall see tomorrow if the Wolverines have won him over, but that doesn’t mean there’s a dearth of other stories worth keeping tabs on before that announcement.

Let’s take a look at three other stories on today’s Recruiting Roundup.

Michigan picks up crystal ball for top OL target

Within a week of releasing his top 10 schools, 2024 four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague picked up a Crystal Ball projecting him to the Michigan Wolverines. Sprague even retweeted 247Sports’ announcement shortly after it was made.

Standing at 6-foot-8, the Kansas City area native would be a huge, pun intended, addition for Michigan’s 2024 class. He has been a longtime target for the Wolverines and would be a perfect blindside protector.

Michigan at the top for four-star WR

Chicagoland 2024 four-star wide receiver I’Marion Stewart raved about his most recent trip to visit the Wolverines in an interview with On3’s EJ Holland ($).

“They are at the top,” he said of Michigan. “They show me the most love and the most interest.” On this visit, Stewart had the chance to talk to coaches Bellamy and Harbaugh more candidly.

“Coach Bellamy took me through what they were doing at practice. Blake Corum is going to be gone by the time I would get there, so they’ll definitely be passing more. He tells me that if I put in the work, I can play there a true freshman.”

Stewart and Harbaugh extended the visit to allow them to talk more extensively about what it would look like if Stewart were to join the program.

“We talked about the depth chart and (Harbaugh’s) thoughts on freshmen playing. He’s comfortable with it. He says it’s all about that fair chance,” Stewart said.

Another thing of note was his response to a question about whether a potential Jadyn Davis commitment would have an impact on his recruitment.

“It would definitely increase Michigan’s chances,” Stewart said. “His skillset is elite for our class. We played with each other at the FBU All-American Game our freshman years. We have a little chemistry, so it would be good to play with him.”

Indeed, Michigan’s chances with top wideouts like Stewart will be contingent upon the Wolverines’ ability to lure in elite quarterback talent. If Davis commits tomorrow, expect other blue-chip wideouts to take notice. All-in-all, all indications point to the Michigan Wolverines as a shoo-in for Stewart’s commitment.

Michigan makes push for five-star edge

The Wolverines received a jolt of confidence in the recruitment of Elijah Rushing, a 2024 five-star edge rusher. The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich recently spoke to Rush’s father ($) to gauge where Michigan stands, and here’s what he had to say:

“Elijah is a big fan of Aidan Hutchinson and what Michigan was able to do with him as a part of that strong defensive front was super impressive,” he said. “Another plus for Michigan right now is coach Mike Elston, the defensive line coach that came over from Notre Dame. He was originally recruiting Elijah for the Irish, so there is a connection there and a trust level with him for sure.”

While Rushing is unlikely to decide on a school until later in the summer, this is outstanding news for the Wolverines. Rushing’s abilities have earned him more than 40 scholarships from the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame, to name a few. One can hope Mike Elston can build on what he started at Notre Dame and bring Rushing to Ann Arbor.