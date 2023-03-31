The Michigan Wolverines officially have their quarterback for the 2024 class, as five-star top target Jadyn Davis just announced his commitment live on ESPN.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 QB Jadyn Davis has Committed to Michigan!



The 6’1 200 QB from Charlotte, NC chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Tennessee, Clemson, and UNC.



Michigan got their GUY 〽️ #GoBlue https://t.co/DXkTvh9Rfx pic.twitter.com/NovEX54ONj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 31, 2023

Davis has visited Ann Arbor multiple times over the last year, with the most recent being the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day. This was a very important visit because he not only got to see a spring practice, but he also met new quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell in person for the first time.

Besides his most recent trip, he also visited for the Michigan State game in October and the Hawaii game in September, as well as a couple times last summer.

The 6-foot-0.5, 192-pounder from Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina is coming off a massive junior season. Davis guided his team to a 12-1 record and won the Division I State Championship. He completed 72.5% of his passes and threw for 3,425 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions. In that aforementioned state championship win, he went 18-of-28 for 350 yards and six touchdowns.

Oh, and he was named Mr. Football in North Carolina.

Honored to be named NC Mr. Football @theobserver pic.twitter.com/GRX8yzCaqt — Jadyn Davis (@iamjadyndavis) December 7, 2022

The main competition for Davis originally was the Georgia Bulldogs. But after they landed four-star Ryan Puglisi back in October, that opened the door for Michigan to take a big lead. That wasn’t to say it was a slam dunk after that, as North Carolina, Clemson, Ohio State and Tennessee were also on his top five list and had valiant efforts in this recruitment.

Davis extended his recruitment out a bit longer than fans may have hoped for, as there were rumors he would make a verbal pledge in December, and then January, and so on and so forth. That obviously didn’t happen, but now he is officially in the fold and can get to work on recruiting other players to Michigan.

They don’t have to look very far, as there are a couple of Davis’ teammates who would pair up well with him — four-star wide receiver Jordan Shipp and three-star legacy wide receiver Channing Goodwin. They are also major factors for four-star in-state tight end Brady Prieskorn, four-star running back Taylor Tatum, four-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair, four-star wide receiver I’Marion Stewart and four-star tight end Walter Matthews, to name a handful.

Needless to say, this class could be really, really good.

After missing out on 2023 five-star quarterback Dante Moore, this commitment is huge for Michigan. It would have been detrimental to miss out on an elite talent at the position three cycles in a row. Now, Michigan fans can relax a bit and watch the rest of the class unfold.

Below is a scouting report from 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins.

A gamer that has no issues operating on the move. Loves to improvise and take some risks, but at the same time can set up shop in the pocket and stay on script. Burst onto the scene as a freshman starting multiple varsity games in South Carolina’s second-highest classification before being named MVP of the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl. Struggled a bit with consistency as a sophomore, but elevated his play as a junior and led a storied Charlotte Providence Day program to a NCISAA Division I state title. Cleaner mechanics allow him to throw a tight spiral. Can rip it every now and then, but doesn’t exactly have a cannon. Still, has shown the ability to attack the deeper third of the field and has proven to be pretty accurate as he owns a 63.5 percent career completion percentage heading into his senior season. Doesn’t exactly fit the bill as a true dual-threat talent, but is loose and explosive in the lower half and has plenty of experience coordinating RPOs out of a single-back spread attack on Friday nights. Should be viewed as one of the top signal callers in the 2024 cycle given his body of work. Size could eventually deter some scouts or front offices (measured just under 6-foot-1, 195 pounds in Spring of 2022), but has the makeup of someone that can win games on Saturdays, especially with his business-like mindset. Likely to find most success in an offensive scheme that has plenty of play action looks and roll outs on the call sheet.

Davis is ranked No. 24 overall, No. 4 at the quarterback position and No. 1 in the state of North Carolina, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. Check out some of his junior year highlights below.