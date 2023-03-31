Decision Day: Previewing 2024 five-star QB Jadyn Davis’ commitment

Well, everybody, today is the day. We will find out soon enough where 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis will be playing college football.

The Michigan Wolverines are right in the thick of it, but so are his other top four schools — North Carolina, Clemson, Ohio State and Tennessee. Let’s take a quick look at each school and their chances with Davis heading into his decision later this afternoon.

Tennessee

The Volunteers were among the first to offer Davis a scholarship, doing so all the way back on May 24, 2021. He unofficially visited Knoxville that summer, as well as that fall. He visited Tennessee for a game this past fall, as well.

I think Tennessee was a real threat at one point, but the Vols have seemingly faded a bit in this recruitment. I think of the five schools still left in this recruitment, they are somewhere in the middle of the pack.

North Carolina

The hometown school usually gets a hat on the table for the top kids in the state, and that is the case with UNC.

Don’t let that sentence fool you into thinking Mack Brown and the Tar Heels don’t have a shot — they very much do. Davis has built a solid relationship with the coaching staff and has visited there on several occasions throughout his recruitment. And after this upcoming season, the Tar Heels will be looking for a new quarterback in 2024 once Drake Maye (assumingly) declares for the NFL, so immediate playing time would be up for grabs.

If there is any school to give the Wolverines a run for their money, it’s UNC, in my opinion.

Clemson

Dabo Swinney got in on this recruitment a little later than the other four schools on Davis’ top list. Davis got his Clemson offer on June 1, 2022, following a couple unofficial visits and a camp workout in front of the coaches.

He also visited Clemson this past October for the Tigers’ game against NC State. Clemson has been a steady school in this recruitment, and at one point looked to be in the lead. Davis did tell 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($) he “dreamed” of being coached by Swinney and that offer was “a big deal.” Like UNC, Clemson is definitely one of the other schools I would worry about.

Ohio State

Much like Tennessee, Ohio State was also one of the first powerhouse programs to offer Davis — June 22, 2021. However, the Buckeyes did themselves a disservice by taking a commitment from the No. 1 quarterback in the class, five-star Dylan Raiola, last May. He eventually decommitted, so it was a little too late for them to get back in the race for Davis.

You really, REALLY hate to see that.

Oh, and their last starting quarterback never beat Michigan. Why the hell would that kid want to go there?

Michigan

Led by Jim Harbaugh and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell, the Wolverines have as good a shot as anybody. Davis has visited countless times — most recently a couple weekends ago for an unofficial visit — and is very familiar with Michigan has to offer both on and off the gridiron.

Davis has been Michigan’s top target at quarterback throughout this 2024 cycle, and has even held off on recruiting any other quarterback as vigorously as it has with Davis.

Another thing the Wolverines can offer Davis is immediate playing time. It’s a possibility J.J. McCarthy doesn’t return for his senior season, providing Davis a clear opportunity to start as a true freshman. If he isn’t the starter, I would expect him to get on the field much like McCarthy did his true freshman year.

Prediction

Barring a stunning turn of events, I expect Davis to commit to Harbaugh and the Wolverines this afternoon. He has visited Ann Arbor as much, if not more, than any other school that has recruited him. He also has connections within the program that go beyond the coaching staff — he’s close with four-star running back Jordan Marshall and other commits, as well as other top ranked players Michigan is recruiting in the class.

All in all, this should end in great news for the Wolverines heading into the spring game.