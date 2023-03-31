2024 four-star OL Blake Frazier includes Michigan in top five list

Just a few hours after the Michigan Wolverines gained the commitment of 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, they have made the top five list for 2024 four-star offensive lineman Blake Frazier.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Blake Frazier is down to 5️⃣ Schools!



The 6’6 270 OT from Austin, TX holds a Total of 25 Offers.



Frazier also included Texas, Clemson, Florida and LSU on his top list.

The 15th-best offensive tackle and 204th-best recruit overall in the class, according to 247Sports’ composite, has been no stranger to Ann Arbor, having visited several times. By all indications, the visit he took earlier this month to Michigan was a highly successful one — and perhaps spurred this announcement.

The son of Steve Frazier — an offensive lineman for the Wolverines in the ‘90s — Michigan has been identified as the leader in his recruitment for quite some time. Of course, Frazier has grown up in Austin, Texas, so him being a legacy recruit hasn’t given the Wolverines the lead like in past recruitments of legacy prospects. However, it certainly hasn’t hindered their shot of landing him.

Including the Maize and Blue in his top list is just the latest positive step in his recruitment for the Wolverines. The previous four positive steps were all in the form of Crystal Ball predictions; that’s right, Michigan has a whopping four Crystal Balls in its favor as well. You can’t ask for much more than that.