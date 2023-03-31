Scouting report for 2024 five-star QB commit Jadyn Davis

Continuing its recent momentum, Michigan’s 2024 recruiting class received its biggest jolt yet when Providence Day (NC) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Friday.

Ranked as the No. 28 player in the country and No. 4 quarterback in his class, Davis will battle J.J. McCarthy for the title of highest-ranked quarterback out of high school to commit to Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

Davis had a supremely impressive junior campaign, leading Providence Day to a 12-1 record and a state championship. Along the way, he completed 72.5% of his passes for 3,425 yards and 43 touchdowns against just six interceptions.

This performance earned Davis basically every major award in the state, including Gatorade Player of the Year, North Carolina’s Mr. Football, and MaxPreps’ North Carolina High School Player of the Year.

On the field, Davis is reflective of the recent trend in top quarterbacks — he is smaller than the prototype for the position, but is mobile and can throw on the run. Davis measures in at just under 6-foot-1 and weighs 195 pounds, which is the biggest factor holding him back from an even higher ranking.

However, Davis doesn’t need to rely on his size due to his incredible accuracy and ability to go off-script. On tape, Davis shows his ability to lead his receivers and maximize the potential for yards after the catch. His accuracy works for both intermediate throws across the field and deep balls down the sideline. In the red zone, Davis will place the ball where only his receiver can come down with it, whether that be a back shoulder throw or a jump ball.

Of course, Davis is fortunate to have two Power 5 wide receivers on his team that make his job a little easier in Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp, who are also Michigan targets. But even when they don’t get separation, Davis can still squeeze passes into tight areas.

Davis is also able to maintain his accuracy while on the run. Providence Day utilizes Davis on plenty of rollouts and boots that move the pocket. There is no dropoff in Davis’ skills when he’s throwing on the run, which allows him to extend plays. Even when the play breaks down, he can improvise and keep his eyes downfield to find an open receiver and keep the chains moving.

One drawback that does show up on tape is his lack of top-end arm strength. When Davis launches deep balls, he has to really step into it and use his body to get the distance. The balls also have more of a moonball arc than the zip that the strongest quarterbacks possess.

While Davis is mobile in the pocket, he doesn’t often utilize his legs to pick up yards downfield. He ran 39 times for 26 yards and two touchdowns as a junior, which means most of those attempts are sacks.

This may be due to Davis not having to run as much, since their passing offense was potent enough, but fans shouldn’t expect him to tuck the ball and run very often.

Overall, Davis is a very polished passer who can place the ball where he wants it and can operate in and out of the structure of the play. He doesn’t possess the cannon arm or size that may make him the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, but his skills translate well to the college game.

In an ideal scenario, McCarthy would choose to come back for his senior year, allowing Davis to develop and learn under him for a season before taking the reins. But if McCarthy leaves, Davis will battle to be the starter as a true freshman in 2024.

You can check out Davis’ junior highlights below: