Michigan recruiting visitors list for the Spring Game

Each year, Michigan’s spring game changes in how emphasized it is for recruiting purposes. This year the staff will be hosting a solid group of prospects in the 2024, 2025, and even 2026 classes for the event.

The list doesn’t quite compare to the past three weekends, however, which speaks more to how many top-tier prospects Michigan has been hosting in the past month than how good this visitor list is.

2024

West Bloomfield four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain - No. 146 overall, No. 19 DL

Michigan’s situation with Davis-Swain is still murky. He may be a take for the program, but only in certain circumstances. Right now it still seems like Davis-Swain may want Michigan more than the other way around. Besides the Wolverines, Purdue has been making a run here.

Rockhurst (MO) four-star OT Andrew Sprague - No. 160 overall, No. 9 OT

Offensive line spots are filling up fast for the Wolverines but they will probably leave a spot for Sprague, who is a top target at tackle. The coaches may be able to leverage their dwindling space to get Sprague to jump in the class soon, though. Notre Dame and USC are the other top schools for Sprague.

Fort Bend Christian (TX) four-star OT Bennett Warren - No. 225 overall, No. 17 OT

There’s something about Michigan and offensive linemen from Texas this cycle. Michigan likely leads for four-stars Blake Frazier and Max Anderson right now, and maybe even Michael Uini, who has been on campus this offseason. Warren is a newer name that hasn’t visited Ann Arbor yet. At 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, Warren could fill the left tackle slot Michigan is looking to land in this class.

Good Counsel (MD) three-star WR Elijah Moore - No. 526 overall, No. 74 WR

Moore is one of several prospects Michigan is recruiting from Good Counsel, the program that produced Kris Jenkins. At 6-foot-4, Moore fits the bill as a big-bodied outside receiver Michigan could use after not taking a receiver over 6-foot last cycle.

Wyomissing (PA) three-star IOL Caleb Brewer - No. 548 overall, No. 31 IOL

After finally receiving a composite ranking, Brewer will be making it up to campus for an unofficial visit the day after seeing Notre Dame. The Irish are fighting hard for Brewer, as well as Penn State. It remains to be seen if Brewer is a take for the Wolverines right now with the big-time prospects they are in good shape with ahead on the recruiting board.

2025

Belleville (MI) five-star QB Bryce Underwood - No. 3 overall, No. 1 QB

This recruitment has done a complete 180 after Kirk Campbell was hired as quarterbacks coach. Once destined to leave the state, Underwood will now be visiting Ann Arbor for the third time this month. It will still be a national battle for the top quarterback in his class, but Michigan has a much better chance at keeping him home now.

Brentwood Academy (TN) five-star QB George MacIntyre - No. 30 overall, No. 3 QB

With Underwood making multiple visits this month, Cutter Boley visiting last weekend, and now MacIntyre making his first visit to campus, Campbell will have had the No. 1, 2 and 3 quarterbacks in the 2025 class to see Ann Arbor in a week. Former Colorado and current FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre is MacIntyre’s uncle, so he comes from a football family. He is coming off a visit to Georgia, where the Bulldogs offered him a scholarship.

Sultana (CA) four-star ATH LaMason Waller - No. 80 overall, No. 6 ATH

This will be the second trip across the country to Michigan for Waller in just a couple weeks. He is very interested in Michigan’s program and there is already a Crystal Ball for him to end up in a winged helmet. Michigan is recruiting him as a wide receiver.

Plainfield East (IL) unranked WR Quinn Morris

Unsurprisingly, Morris will be making the trip up to Ann Arbor for the spring game since he was at basically every game last season as well to support his older brother, Tyler Morris. Michigan has offered, along with Minnesota and Ball State.

Lipscomb Academy (TN) unranked IOL Amir Leanord-Jean Charles

So far, Charles has a short but impressive offer list that includes Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Michigan offered after Charles’ previous visit for the Illinois game last season.

Howell (MI) unranked DL Bobby Kanka

Kanka is another familiar prospect present for nearly any significant recruiting event held by Michigan. He could commit to the Wolverines at any point.

St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) unranked LB Anthony Sacca

Sacca is unranked right now but when he gets a composite ranking, it will likely be very high. He holds offers from Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Wisconsin, among others. Sacca’s father played quarterback for Penn State, so it may be in the driver’s seat.

Oaks Christian (CA) unranked LB Hayden Lowe

This will already be the second trip to Michigan for Lowe, who also visited for the BBQ at the Big House last summer. Lowe is already 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, so he could grow into a defensive lineman as he develops.

McKinney (TX) unranked LB Riley Pettijohn

Pettijohn is another unranked prospect who boasts an offer list deserving of a solid ranking. He holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Duke, Michigan, Nebraska, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.

2026

Newbury Park (CA) unranked QB Brady Smigiel

Even though he’s only a freshman, Smigiel threw for 3,467 yards and 46 touchdowns last season. That helped him earn offers from Michigan, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Penn State and Pitt already. He will likely be a national recruit in a few years when his class gets more attention.

Cass Tech (MI) unranked ATH CJ Sadler

Another early elite prospect in his class, Sadler helped lead Cass Tech to a state championship last season as a freshman. He holds offers from Michigan, Arizona State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Ohio State, Pitt, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin early on. Sadler could play either side of the ball, but Michigan is leaning defensive back right now.

Williamstown (NJ) unranked ATH Amari Sabb

Michigan has a good connection with Sabb, as his older brother Keon Sabb is on the team currently. That should be helpful since Sabb has the makings of a national recruit as well. He holds offers from Michigan, Boston College, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and Rutgers at this point.