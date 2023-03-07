Recruiting Roundup: Michigan commit bringing top-100 teammate with him on upcoming visit

Michigan is set for a good string of visitors coming to campus over the next month starting this week. More and more names continue to be added to the list as the staff works to see as many of their targets in person.

Current commit bringing top-100 teammate with him

The Wolverines’ 2025 class got off to a hot start when they landed Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL) four-star cornerback Chris Ewald. Recently, he has been setting visits to other schools, which is worrying, but he is also planning to return to Ann Arbor March 24.

Importantly, Ewald told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich he’ll be bringing along ($) his teammate and Michigan target, 2024 four-star linebacker/defensive back Zaquan Patterson.

“I’m bringing Zaquan (Patterson) with me,” Ewald said. “Hopefully (Michigan) can get him to commit.”

Both Patterson and Ewald visited this past fall for the Penn State game, so they are already very familiar with the program. The duo has also recently visited Miami and Florida State this offseason.

Keeping Ewald in the fold for two more years was always going to be tough, but landing Patterson would strengthen Michigan’s hold since the two appear to be very close.

Four-star WR set to return to Michigan

Another top-100 prospect Michigan has hosted in the past is 2024 Millikan (CA) wide receiver Ryan Pellum. His older brother, Romeo, recently told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins they plan to be back to Ann Arbor soon (FREE).

“We’re going to try and visit Oregon, Texas and Michigan this month,” Romeo said. “In April, we’ll be going to Tennessee, Georgia and LSU.”

Pellum previously visited Michigan around this time last year in March. The Wolverines made Pellum’s top 10 group, and he will be using these visits to narrow that list down.

“Those will all be unofficial visits, we haven’t set up any of his official trips yet. He does plan to take as many as he can this spring and summer and the unofficial trips should help decide where to officially visit,” the elder Pellum said.

Pellum recently visited USC and his former teammate, Jordan Anderson, is committed to Oregon, so those are two schools probably near the top of his list.

Four-star OT planning spring visit to Ann Arbor

The Michigan staff is hitting Texas hard in the 2024 cycle, and that includes 2024 Fort Bend Christian Academy (TX) four-star offensive lineman Bennett Warren. After offering last month, Warren spoke with TMI’s Marich to discuss what he thinks of Michigan ($).

“I’ve been talking to coach Moore and coach Gilbert,” Warren said. “Both are great people that have a lot of knowledge on the game.”

Warren added he’s in the process of setting up a visit to Ann Arbor, but the details haven’t been settled.

Texas A&M has the lone Crystal Ball prediction for Warren. Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee are other top schools for the 6-foot-7, 315-pounder.