Recruiting Roundup: Five-star QB Jadyn Davis locks in next visit to Michigan

With momentum building on the recruiting trail, the dead period is ending at just the right time for the Michigan Wolverines.

After a long winter of no campus visits, Ann Arbor will soon be host to many highly-coveted and pivotal recruits. Spring visits are an opportunity to solidify the base of a recruiting class, and Michigan has the opportunity to do that with its top priority at quarterback, and a key edge rusher in the 2024 class.

Jadyn Davis schedules spring visit

Michigan’s most important target in the 2024 class, five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, is lining up a return visit to Ann Arbor the weekend of March 18 ($), according to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

Michigan has been the presumptive favorite for the quarterback from Providence Day High School in North Carolina for several months, but have yet to win his commitment.

In previous interviews, Davis has made clear his relationship with former Michigan quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss was one of the primary reasons for his interest in Michigan. Kirk Campbell, Weiss’ successor, will need to build upon this to land Davis, and he has a golden opportunity to do so next weekend.

It’s been crunch time in Davis’ recruitment for quite some time, so if something doesn’t happen shortly, it’s time to get a little concerned.

Michigan’s drubbing of Ohio State eye-opening for five-star S

One of the most satisfying aspects of Michigan’s vanquishing of Ohio State last year was it was witnessed by numerous top OSU prospects, including 2024 five-star safety KJ Bolden.

Bolden, the No. 3 overall prospect in the class, shared a hilarious anecdote ($) with The Michigan Insider’s Davis Moseley about an interaction with Steve Clinkscale in the aftermath of The Game.

“All of a sudden, Clink walked past me after (Michigan) put it on (Ohio State). He looked at me and said, ‘This is why you should come play for us’ which I thought was really funny. That game made me look at Michigan different.”

Having already been impressed by Michigan’s victory over the Buckeyes and the reception he received at last year’s BBQ at the Big House, Bolden is excited to attend a game in Ann Arbor this upcoming season. That visit hasn’t been set in stone yet, but it sure sounds like it’ll happen either this summer or for a game this fall.

Michigan isn’t considered to be at the top of Bolden’s list, yet the above tells us the Wolverines are a dark horse candidate. Furthermore, praise needs to be given to Clink for outstanding efforts on the recruiting trail. If Michigan ends up with a top-10 class this cycle, a healthy portion of the plaudits should be going his way.

Ohio edge prospect locks in visit for next weekend

2024 four-star edge rusher Brian Robinson is visiting Ann Arbor this weekend, according to TMI’s Sam Webb ($).

Robinson, hailing from Youngstown, Ohio, has visited Michigan a whopping four times in the last half year. Also of note in the article linked above, Clinkscale has developed a deep personal connection to Robinson and his family, having grown up in Youngstown himself.

“(Clink) was raised one street over from me. You’d think because I’m (from his) hometown that he’d lighten up on me, but he only goes harder,” Brian’s father said. “He ain’t gonna sugarcoat nothing with me. Discipline. He doesn’t care (who it is). He doesn’t tell you what you can do, he tells you what you can’t do. I love him for it.”

Once again, Clink is on a tear with the 2024 class. That should soon become more apparent with the possible and hopeful addition of Robinson to the class in the near future.