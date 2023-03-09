Michigan makes top 10 list for 2024 four-star LB Aaron Chiles

Announced on his Twitter page Wednesday afternoon, 2024 four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles has released his top-10 list. Among the remaining schools in his recruitment are the Michigan Wolverines.

Jim Harbaugh and company are joined by Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, LSU and Maryland.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder from the state of Maryland is Michigan’s No. 1 target at his position in this recruiting class. He has visited Ann Arbor on a couple occasions and is actually visiting once again this upcoming weekend. He also has two official visits already locked in — Florida the weekend of June 16, and Michigan the weekend of June 23.

But there is a lot of buzz for the Wolverines in this recruitment. There are a few predictions from recruiting experts at On3 for Chiles to wind up in Ann Arbor, and Chiles even told On3’s EJ Holland that Michigan was the outright leader coming out of his unofficial visit back in January. There aren’t any Crystal Balls on 247Sports, but it wouldn’t shock me if that happened in the near future.

The visit this weekend is another key step in this recruitment. If Michigan knocks this one out of the park, it wouldn’t necessarily surprise me to see him pull the trigger. I’m not saying he will — in fact, I think he will end up taking official visits in June and then decide — but there is always the slight possibility it could happen. All that said...don’t get your hopes up.

Chiles is No. 88 overall, the No. 7 linebacker and No. 1 player in the state of Maryland in the 2024 class, per 247Sports’ composite.