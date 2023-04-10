2024 four-star WR Micah Gilbert includes Michigan on top-seven list

Micah Gilbert, a four-star wide receiver in the 2024 class, released his top-seven list on Saturday and put the Michigan Wolverines on it.

Also included on the list were North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt, Duke, Virginia Tech and South Carolina.

Gilbert is from Charlotte, North Carolina and plays for Charlotte Christian. As a junior, he racked up 39 receptions for 486 yards and six touchdowns in just seven games. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to a wrist injury. He would have definitely improved upon his stats from the year before (40, 534, 3) had it not been for the injury.

Along with football, Gilbert is also a basketball player at Charlotte Christian.

Gilbert has visited many of the schools on his top list this spring, including Michigan back on March 19. He’s also seen North Carolina, South Carolina and Pitt this spring. There was a possibility he’d get back to Ann Arbor for the spring game, but he opted to go to North Carolina instead.

At 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds, Gilbert has the size that Ron Bellamy and the Wolverines are coveting at the position in this recruiting cycle. In the 2023 class, they took guys like Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore — who are very talented players, but are somewhere in the ballpark of 6-feet tall.

Other than Darrius Clemons and Spring Game God Peyton O’Leary, Michigan won’t have another scholarship receiver with that size come this time next year. Gilbert would help get another big body in the room, and he would be a fine addition to the class. A certain 2024 commit agrees:

You know what it is〽️ — Jadyn Davis (@iamjadyndavis) April 9, 2023

According to his profile on 247Sports, Gilbert hails from a football family. His brother, Mark, played cornerback at Duke. He also had three cousins play college football as well, and you may have heard of one of them — Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis.

This would be a great addition to Michigan’s 2024 class. Gilbert is a unique player and provides a certain skillset Michigan doesn’t have a whole lot of. Hopefully Bellamy and the Wolverines can seal the deal at some point and give fellow North Carolina native, five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, a big body to throw to.

Gilbert is the No. 37 wide receiver, No. 5 player in the state of North Carolina and No. 242 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports’ composite. Feel free to check out some of his junior season highlights down in the video below.