2024 three-star OL Jake Guarnera includes Michigan on top list, sets commitment date

The offensive line class is coming together for Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines. With three guys already committed — four-star Andrew Sprague, four-star Luke Hamilton, three-star Ben Roebuck — spots are starting to fill up quickly.

But the one position along the line Michigan still needs in this cycle is a center. And Moore may be one step closer to landing his guy, as three-star Jake Guarnera included the Wolverines on his top schools list and set his commitment date for Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m.

Also included on his top list are Florida, Penn State, NC State and Rutgers.

The 6-foot-3.5, 290-pound hails from the state of Florida, but has ties to Big Ten country, as his father was a defensive lineman for Rutgers back in the ‘90s.

Guarnera is also an accomplished track and field athlete, as he was the district champion and a regional qualifier his sophomore season in the shot put.

The Wolverines are going after a number of centers in this recruiting class, but none may be higher on Moore’s board than Guarnera. He was offered in July of last year and has seen Ann Arbor a couple times, most recently back in March.

On Monday morning, 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a Crystal Ball for the Wolverines to land Guarnera, so they appear to be the favorite to land him. There are a couple more weeks before his commitment, so we’ll see if anything changes before then.

Guarnera is ranked No. 551 overall on 247Sports’ composite. He’s also the No. 31 interior offensive lineman and the No. 80 player from the state of Florida.