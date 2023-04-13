Recruiting Roundup: Miami is trying to flip a four-star Michigan commit...again

The Michigan Wolverines are in a fantastic position heading into the summer on the recruiting trail. March was Michigan’s month, but April could be yet another month of multiple blue-chip commitments. However, late spring and early summer will likely be even more crucial to ensuring Michigan’s momentum is here to stay.

Here’s where Michigan stands on three major recruiting stories heading into the spring and summer recruiting period.

Top CB target outlines commitment plans

Blue-chip 2024 four-star Ohio cornerback Aaron Scott recently disclosed his recruitment timeline in a discussion with 247Sport’s Allen Trieu ($).

Scott is still trying to pinpoint which five schools he will officially visit. Luckily for Michigan fans, the Wolverines are well within the running to schedule one of them. He plans on committing sometime in June or July.

“I want to find out if I will really get developed and if it’s real love between me and the coaches. And I want to have the No. 1 24 class,” Scott said.

Michigan has to like its chances with Scott. Defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale has made it his mission to land Scott. And to top it all off, Michigan has built up a ton of momentum in the Ohio recruiting circuit. Scott very well could be the latest in the new cadre of Buckeye State prospects to take their talents to Ann Arbor.

ACC school looks to poach Michigan tight end commit

Michigan might be one of the preeminent destination programs in college football for tight ends, but that hasn’t prevented 2024 four-star commit Hogan Hansen from weighing other options. He recently visited the Miami Hurricanes, and On3 ($) had a chance to speak with the Washington State standout about the visit. Here are some things of note...

Firstly, it doesn’t seem like it’s time to raise the alarm yet. When asked what it would take for him to reassess his commitment, he said if he gets a certain “feeling” he’ll know it’s time.

“I don’t know it would just have to feel right,’ Hansen said. “I’m just here looking around and will just keep exploring it from there.”

Secondly, his reasoning behind considering Miami actually points to the strength of Michigan in his recruitment.

“Probably just the way that they use tight ends and how many tight ends they utilize,” Hansen said about his interest in Miami.

Frankly, if that’s the biggest draw for Miami, Michigan has little to worry about. The smash fest brand of football that Jim Harbaugh deploys necessitates the heavy utilization of tight ends with the skillset Hansen brings to the table. His run-blocking acumen will likely receive much more exposure than what he could expect to receive in Coral Gables.

All that said, as dismissive as one would like to be about this latest wrinkle, Michigan fans have to remember that 2023 four-star edge Collins Acheampong was a solid Michigan commit before Miami lured him away, likely through a handsome NIL package. The Wolverines must emphasize that Hansen’s toolbox as an elite run blocker would be best put to use in Ann Arbor. Otherwise, wildcard factors like the ones that led Acheampong to decommit could rear their head again.

Crunch time approaching with five-star edge prospect

Michigan is currently listed in the top 12 of Elijah Rushing, a five-star edge in the 2024 class. But according to On3’s Zach Libby ($), the Maize and Blue need to lock in an official visit to stay in contention.

According to Libby, Michigan was slated to host Rushing in the latter part of March, but he had to cancel due to scheduling constraints.

“So instead,” Libby states, “the family is working towards scheduling an official visit in June.” Rushing only has two official visits remaining and with June visits to Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee, the month is already packed for him.

The time is now to get an official date from Rushing set in stone, or the Wolverines will cease to be a contender in his recruitment.

Safeties coach Jay Harbaugh and defensive line coach Mike Elston have worked in tandem here, extolling Michigan’s ability to produce top-flight edge talent and its world-class academics. As Libby notes, Michigan has about every factor playing in its favor, but all that would be for naught if it cannot secure an official visit from him. This is definitely a story to keep tabs on as spring rolls along.