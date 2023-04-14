Michigan makes top-10 for 2025 elite running back Gideon Davidson

The recruiting trail is blazing hot for the Michigan Wolverines who are once again in contention for some of the top high school prospects. This time, it is Liberty Christian Academy’s Gideon Davidson, one of the best running backs in the 2025 class:
Time to focus. @BrianDohn247 @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsFriedman @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 @LCABulldogsFB @ClemsonFB @Vol_Football @UMichFootball @OhioStateFB @PennStateFball @DigitalVendors @uscfb @NDFootball @IowaStateFB @oregonfootball @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/3Aw3vccAnq— Gideon Davidson (@DavidsonGideon) April 14, 2023
That’s a pretty elite list of schools vying for Davidson’s services. 247Sports’s composite has him as a four-star prospect and the No. 38 overall player in the 2025 class. He was offered by Mike Hart and the Michigan staff in late March, and clearly they made an impact.
247sports recruiting analyst Brian Dohn scouted Davidson and had this to say:
Davidson also saw snaps on the defensive side of the ball, lining up at safety. He’s coming off a visit to Clemson and has planned trips to Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Tennessee planned for the summer. It would not be surprising if Michigan gets a visit at some point as well.
It feels like there is a long way to go to earn a commitment from Davidson, but Hart has been absolutely killing it recruiting prospects to play in Michigan’s backfield. So far, that running back catalog recruited by Hart includes CJ Stokes, Cole Cabana, Benjamin Hall and Jordan Marshall, the latter being the No. 1 running back in Ohio for the 2024 class. As long as Hart is in Ann Arbor, expect him to be bringing in some quality players at the position, and Davidson could be the next.
