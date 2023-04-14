Michigan makes top-10 for 2025 elite running back Gideon Davidson

The recruiting trail is blazing hot for the Michigan Wolverines who are once again in contention for some of the top high school prospects. This time, it is Liberty Christian Academy’s Gideon Davidson, one of the best running backs in the 2025 class:

That’s a pretty elite list of schools vying for Davidson’s services. 247Sports’s composite has him as a four-star prospect and the No. 38 overall player in the 2025 class. He was offered by Mike Hart and the Michigan staff in late March, and clearly they made an impact.

247sports recruiting analyst Brian Dohn scouted Davidson and had this to say:

Has verified size with frame to continue to add mass. Has multi-sport profile with strong build. Speed markers include 10.69 in 100 meters and 20-7 long jump. Has two-way snaps as safety. Big production with 1,241 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging more than 11 yards per carry as freshman. Pace of play popped during in-person evaluation. Patient runner with vision and knows how to set up blocks. Quick feet with stop-start ability. Accelerates well through the hole. Has speed to finish runs. Best suited to run between tackles. Body control to make subtle cuts at second level. Difficult to arm tackle. Shows cut-back ability. instinctual runner can make defenders miss in hole. Solid pass catcher who lines up wide. True between-the-tackles runner who has speed but is not asked to run outside of tackle box often. Has to continue to work on running with slightly lower pad level. Continued development as a pass catcher will make him more dynamic. Adding strength will make him more physical runner. Can be early contributor in high-level college program. Has NFL potential.

Davidson also saw snaps on the defensive side of the ball, lining up at safety. He’s coming off a visit to Clemson and has planned trips to Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Tennessee planned for the summer. It would not be surprising if Michigan gets a visit at some point as well.

It feels like there is a long way to go to earn a commitment from Davidson, but Hart has been absolutely killing it recruiting prospects to play in Michigan’s backfield. So far, that running back catalog recruited by Hart includes CJ Stokes, Cole Cabana, Benjamin Hall and Jordan Marshall, the latter being the No. 1 running back in Ohio for the 2024 class. As long as Hart is in Ann Arbor, expect him to be bringing in some quality players at the position, and Davidson could be the next.