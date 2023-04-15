Recruits we think Jadyn Davis can help land for Michigan in the 2024 class

The commitment of Jadyn Davis was the largest domino to fall in the 2024 recruiting class for the Michigan Wolverines. Davis has stated he will be a willing recruiter for the Wolverines and should be able to convince several more blue chip recruits to join him. Jim Harbaugh and company now have a clear picture of what life after J.J. McCarthy will look like for the Wolverine quarterback room, and with that stability comes the possibility to add other elite offensive talents.

For obvious reasons, pass catchers pine to work with world-class quarterbacks, and Davis certainly fits that bill. Who else can Davis bring with him to Ann Arbor in the 2024 class? Here are my five picks for offensive players his commitment could help get to Ann Arbor.

Brady Preiskorn

In mid-March, a photo of Davis, Blake Frazier, Jordan Marshall and Brady Preiskorn posing with Michigan uniforms blew up the Maize and Blue internet. The possibility of getting all four blue-chip recruits had the Michigan fandom exuberant about the future of the Wolverine offense. Now that Davis and Marshall have committed, it seems only a matter of time before Preiskorn and Frazier follow suit.

Preiskorn, in particular, would add a ton of firepower to the offense. The Rochester Adams standout has the frame of an elite tight end with speed and escapability that could rival most college wide receivers. Rated as the No. 2 tight end in his class, he would be the ultimate red zone weapon for a Davis-run offense.

Gatlin Bair

Meteorically rising in the recruiting rankings, Bair is a highly-coveted speed demon that could supercharge just about any offense he’s a part of. Thanks to his friendship with Colston Loveland and relationships with Grant Newsome and Jay Harbaugh, Michigan has been a longtime factor in Bair’s recruitment.

His recruitment has absolutely blown up recently, and schools like Nebraska, BYU, Texas and Oregon are all pushing for him. The addition of Davis’ top-flight abilities changes the equation back in favor of the Wolverines. Michigan will never be the “pop-the-top” offense that most top wideouts seek, but the Harbaugh era has seen slot receivers — a role Bair’s skillset fits perfectly — greatly succeed. Factoring in the draw that Davis’ abilities bring to the table, the Maize and Blue should be near the top of the list for the Idaho blue chipper.

Waltclaire Flynn Jr.

With the unparalleled offensive line success over the past two seasons, the 2024 Michigan offensive line recruiting haul will be massive. In fact, one of the concerns circulating among recruiting circles is Michigan may run out of spots for an offensive lineman.

That said, Michigan still has to like its chances with Georgia four-star interior offensive lineman Waltclair Flynn Jr. He played youth football with Davis, and having such a deep connection places Michigan in serious contention to land Flynn Jr. Expect Davis to be heavily involved in his recruitment in the months leading up to his scheduled August commitment date.

I’Marion Stewart

Candidly, it’s almost shocking that Stewart has yet to commit to the Wolverines. Michigan has been recruiting the four-star wideout prospect harder than anyone else, and he stated in an interview with On3 that Davis’ commitment would make a massive difference in his decision-making.

Like Flynn Jr., Stewart already has a relationship with Davis, as they competed in the FBU All-American game together as freshmen. All in due time, one can suppose.

Jordan Shipp and Channing Goodwin

I list these two teammates of Davis’ together because there’s a sizeable chance they come as a package deal to Ann Arbor. Shipp and Goodwin are outstanding pass-catchers in their own right, but adding in the chemistry they and Davis built up en route to a North Carolina state championship, the ceiling for these two elevates dramatically.

Goodwin, whose father played at Michigan, is the more likely of the two to commit; however, Davis’ relationship with Shipp could be the deciding factor in continuing the development the trio developed at Providence Day.

Who else do you think Davis will help land? Let us know in the comments section below!