2024 four-star OL Blake Frazier commits to Michigan

Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines just added another top ranked offensive lineman to their 2024 class, as four-star Blake Frazier just announced his commitment.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder plays at Vandegrift High School in Austin, Texas. He was offered by the Wolverines last June and quickly took a gameday visit last September. He also took an unofficial visit in March and got to see a spring practice. After that most recent trip, 247Sports recruiting experts Sam Webb and Steve Wiltfong put in Crystal Ball predictions for the Wolverines to land Frazier. More predictions followed after that.

A legacy prospect, Frazier’s father, Steve, played along the offensive line at Michigan back in the ‘90s. That didn’t necessarily put Michigan at the top of his list, but it certainly did not hurt the Wolverines in landing him.

Along with Michigan, Frazier also had offers from Clemson, Texas, LSU, Florida, Oregon, Texas A&M, Penn State, Oklahoma, Miami, USC, Stanford and more.

Frazier is ranked No. 207 overall on 247Sports’ composite, as well as the No. 17 offensive tackle and No. 38 player from the state of Texas. He is the fourth offensive lineman to commit to Michigan’s 2024 class, joining four-star Andrew Sprague, four-star Luke Hamilton and three-star Ben Roebuck.

Check out some junior year highlights of the newest Wolverine in the video below.