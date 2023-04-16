2024 four-star WR Gatlin Bair puts Michigan on top-five list

The Michigan Wolverines were just included on the top-five list for one of the best wide receivers in the 2024 class — four-star Gatlin Bair.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder from Idaho also included Boise State, Nebraska, Oregon and TCU in his top list.

Bair was offered a scholarship by the Wolverines back in June 2022. That was before a monster junior season that saw him put up 73 receptions for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Since that impressive campaign, he also earned offers from Georgia, Florida, Wisconsin, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami and more.

To go with his football career, he’s also a basketball player and a track and field athlete at his high school. In fact, he has been showing off his blazing speed recently, running a 100-meter dash in 10.18 seconds at the Texas Relays just a few weeks ago.

Bair also ran the 100-meter finals at the same event and former Michigan recruiting target, 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, 10.25 to 10.31.

Yeah…that’s pretty fast.

Michigan has a dynamic duo recruiting Bair with wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy and area recruiter Jay Harbaugh. He is among Michigan’s top targets in this class, but he will technically be a 2026 recruit due to his tentatively scheduled two-year mission trip. Regardless of that, he’s a very top target and is a priority for the Wolverines.

Bair is ranked No. 95 overall on the 247Sports composite. He’s also the No. 15 wide receiver and the No. 1 player from the state of Idaho in this recruiting cycle.