Recruiting Roundup: Two four-star West Coast prospects impressed with Michigan after recent visits

Offensive line recruiting kept rolling over the weekend with Michigan picking up its fourth guy at the position when 2024 four-star Blake Frazier announced his commitment. Michigan will look to keep that momentum going with more possible announcements coming by the end of the month.

In the meantime, the Wolverines hosted even more visitors on campus over the last week, and one player has even set his official visit to Ann Arbor.

Four-star LB impressed by Michigan visit

Yelm (WA) 2024 four-star linebacker Brayden Platt was part of a group of visitors from Washington who swung through the Mitten State last week to see both Michigan and Michigan State. Platt recapped both visits with 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman, and it was clear he liked the trip to Ann Arbor better ($).

“What stood out most to me was the strength program and coach (Ben) Herbert,” said Platt. “I got to meet with coach Herbert, coach (Chris) Partridge and coach (Jim) Harbaugh. I was really impressed with the staff and impressed with how smart they train.”

Platt got to tour the football facilities and the campus in general, and he liked both.

“Ann Arbor seemed like a really good place to be with lots of winning programs in other sports,” he said. “The facilities were super nice in my opinion. Either the best or tied with the best.”

There are no Crystal Balls for Platt yet. He just visited Oklahoma as well, and said he could visit Oregon next.

Four-star S enjoys first trip to Ann Arbor

Another West Coast prospect who made the swing through Michigan was O’Dea (WA) 2024 four-star safety Kyan McDonald. 247Sports’ Huffman also caught up with McDonald to get his thoughts on the trip ($).

“The staff was great and I’m really looking forward to seeing them again,” McDonald said. “Plus a big thanks to coach Albert (Karschnia, Michigan’s director of recruiting) for making the trip as fun as possible.”

McDonald also got to meet and talk with Jay Harbaugh and Ben Herbert, the latter being the one who continues to impress every recruit that comes through Schembechler Hall.

“My talk with coach Jay Harbaugh and coach (Ben) Herbert really stood out,” he said. “Both were two great, knowledgeable talks.”

McDonald added he has trips to Cal, Washington and Oregon coming up soon. As you can tell by those plans, he may want to stay closer to home for college, but Michigan is up there in his top schools.

Four-star edge sets official visit

Michigan is looking to add one or two studs at the edge position this class and among the top candidates is 2024 Good Counsel (MD) four-star Darien Mayo. Recently, Mayo told On3’s Chad Simmons that Michigan is one of the four schools he has scheduled an official visit to this June ($).

His official visit schedule starts at Clemson on June 2, then he goes to Ohio State on June 9, USC on June 16 and finishes up at Michigan on June 23.

“Michigan recruits me hard. I talk to coach Mike Elston, coach Ron Bellamy and coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan produces guys like me,” Mayo said about why Michigan made the cut. “They have put out some top defensive linemen like me in recent years. I could name numerous players like me that have done big things there. I really like coach Harbaugh a lot, too. We have had some great talks and I can relate to him. The coaches and the production stand out at Michigan.”

This official visit schedule offers a couple good reasons to think Michigan has a great shot at landing Mayo. First, the Wolverines will get the last visit, which is always a positive in recruiting. But his teammate, four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles, is also officially visiting Ann Arbor that weekend. Chiles is considered a Michigan lean and if he commits to Michigan that weekend, it could help push Mayo over the edge, as well.