Here’s where Michigan commits stand in On3’s updated recruiting rankings

Earlier this week, On3 unveiled its updated 2024 top-300 recruiting rankings. This update featured movement for some of the Michigan Wolverines’ 2024 recruiting class. Let’s take a look at what changed.

Ranking increases

Four-star Jordan Marshall, the highest-rated Michigan commit according to On3, rose to 75th in the ranking, up from 79th. Landing the Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller running back set the Wolverines community aflame with excitement in March. He is one of the most coveted commitments from the Buckeye State to commit to Michigan in a long time. With Moeller’s Crusaders on a mission to claim a state title in his senior year, look for this ranking to jump even further once fall comes around.

Recent four-star offensive line commits Andrew Sprague and Blake Frazier saw a spike in their On3 rankings, as well. Sprague appears destined for an eventual top-100 overall spot, as he was promoted from the 142 to 117. Frazier received a 66-spot jump, ascending from 275 to 209.

Ranking decreases

On3 hasn’t been nearly impressed with Jadyn Davis as almost all the other major recruiting services; this updated ranking shows just that. The 247Sports composite five-star saw his stock fall from the 105th-best recruit in the class to the 114th spot. This sharply contrasts with the 27th overall designation he is given by the composite.

Four-star linebacker/edge Mason Curtis dropped five spots from 128 to 133, and four-star tight end Hogan Hansen went from 176 to 180. This was also the case for four-star in-state safety Jacob Oden, who was dropped from No. 198 to the 238th spot.

Keeping a skeptical mindset is the most rational course to take about these updated rankings. Old film and off-season drills, while often beneficial for scouting, are no substitute for on-field production. The type of senior year these recruits have will be a much better indicator of how well they will fare at the collegiate level.