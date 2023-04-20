Recruiting Roundup: Two top-100 2025 recruits planning summer visits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines’ 2024 class is already on pace to be one of their best in recent memory. Without getting ahead of ourselves, could the 2025 class be even better? As we discuss in today’s Recruiting Roundup, Michigan is starting to make some headway with two top-100 overall recruits in that class, with summer visits in the works for them.

Elite 2025 RB scheduling June visit

Gideon Davidson, the fourth-best running back and 61st-best overall 2025 recruit who recently included the Wolverines on his top-10 list, is planning to visit Ann Arbor this summer. According to The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich, here is what Davidson likes about Michigan ($).

“Great academics, the chance to win a natty, coach Harbaugh and the running back friendly scheme (on what I like about Michigan),” he said.

“Running back friendly” is an understatement pertaining to Michigan’s brand of smash-mouth football. If he were to commit, Davidson would augment the impressive depth of talent — Cole Cabana, Benjamin Hall and 2024 four-star commit Jordan Marshall — running backs coach Mike Hart has drawn to Ann Arbor.

Davidson could be next in line to keep this outstanding stable of running backs well-stocked heading into the post-Blake Corum/Donovan Edwards era.

Georgia LB commit planning visit to Michigan

Jadon Perlotte, a five-star linebacker in the 2025 class who is already committed to play at Georgia, is planning a visit to Ann Arbor in the coming months, according to TMI’s Marich.

Perlotte plans to visit with his fellow Buford linebacker and 2025 Michigan commit, four-star Mantrez Walker.

“Yes, I do,” Perlotte said. “I’ll be up there with Mantrez (Walker) soon.”

Walker, who committed to the Wolverines back in February, has been an ambassador for the Maize and Blue in one of the nation’s preeminent high school football powerhouses. Although Perlotte is a Georgia commit, Walker could play a role in having him reevaluate that decision if this planned visit goes well for the Wolverines.

At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Perlotte already has the size capable of being a Division I football player. The scary thing is, he still has two years of high school left. He’s ranked No. 19 overall and No. 2 at the linebacker spot in his class.

Four-star ATH takes notice of Michigan’s 2024 class

Highly-touted four-star Tennessee athlete Boo Carter is being shown a ton of love from a host of 2024 Wolverines commits. Over the last few days, especially, over social media.

Here’s what he had to say about this to TMI’s Marich ($):

“Yeah, Michigan fans and commits showing a lot of love. Me and Jacob Oden play for the same 7v7 team, so we already have a bond and know each other’s play style. But Blake, Luke, Ben, Jadyn, Mason, Andrew, and Jordan they all been showing love. Also, my relationship with coach Clink is very close and tight. That’s my guy.”

Two things immediately jump out, both of which are refreshingly familiar. The first is that Michigan’s commits are doing a ton of legwork in this class. Carter has a Crystal Ball to the hometown Tennessee Volunteers, but that hasn’t stopped Michigan’s commits from putting on their recruiting hats.

The second is Clinkscale’s momentum built up in the early spring hasn’t died down. This comes as great news, as the secondary haul still needs some pieces for Michigan to truly have an elite 2024 class. Carter is among Michigan’s top targets at the position in this cycle, so they are approaching this with all hands on deck.