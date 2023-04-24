2024 four-star S Zaquan Patterson includes Michigan on top-five list

A top target for the Michigan Wolverines included them on his top-five list — 2024 four-star safety Zaquan Patterson.

The 6’1 195 S from Miami Gardens, FL is ranked as a Top 85 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 6 S)



The 6-foot, 185-pounder from Hollywood, Florida also put Miami, Florida State, Ohio State and Auburn on his top list.

Patterson was offered by Michigan back in June 2021. He visited this past fall for the first time for the game against Penn State. He also came back with his teammate and 2025 Michigan commit, four-star cornerback Chris Ewald, back in late March.

Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Patterson’s high school, went 13-1 last year and won the Florida 1M state title. He racked up 69 tackles, seven pass breakups, two interceptions and blocked four punts.

The Wolverines already have one safety locked in with their 2024 class — in-state four-star Jacob Oden — but they seem open to taking another one if they’re a good enough prospect. Patterson seems like a recruit worth taking, especially considering they could potentially steal him away from the Buckeyes.

Patterson is ranked No. 73 overall, No. 5 at safety and No. 23 in the state of Florida in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.