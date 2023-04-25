2024 in-state four-star TE Brady Prieskorn commits to Michigan

It has been a huge month on the recruiting trail for the Michigan Wolverines. With commitments from five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague and many more over the last 30 days, the 2024 class is off to a hot start for Jim Harbaugh and the Maize and Blue.

That momentum continued Tuesday afternoon when in-state four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn announced his commitment to the Wolverines.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder from Rochester, Michigan had offers from the best programs in college football, but he narrowed it down to a top eight list in March that consisted of Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Miami.

Grant Newsome and the Wolverines were among the first to offer Prieskorn way back in Jan. 2022. He visited Michigan a couple times last summer and then followed that up for a couple visits for games in the fall. He has also been to in Ann Arbor this spring.

247Sports’ Allen Trieu scouted Prieskorn and compared him to Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet:

Has an all-around skill set. Physical, willing blocker who gives great effort and shows functional strength already despite still having a lot of room to grow into his body. Has played split out and can run routes and catch the ball like a wide receiver. Shows twitch and quickness off the line. Changes directions well for a big man and can create separation as a result. Tracks the ball and catches passes away from his body very naturally. Did not post gaudy high school numbers based on his team’s offensive system but has been a big-play threat for great program and does a lot of little things well. Has played more unattached and standing up than with his hand down but has the tools and and skills to really play in any role in a variety of sets.

Prieskorn is the No. 2 player in the state of Michigan, the No. 2 tight end and No. 56 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports’ composite. He’s the second tight end commit for Michigan, joining four-star Hogan Hansen. With this commitment, the Wolverines remain with the No. 3 ranked class in the country.

As a junior last year, Prieskorn compiled 24 receptions for 648 yards and 10 touchdowns. You can watch some of his junior season highlights down below.