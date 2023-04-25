Recruiting Roundup: Michigan hands out new offers to rising prospects

The Michigan staff is out on the road evaluating prospects in person for the next couple weeks. That means there are going to be several new offers handed out as coaches are impressed by seeing them work out.

We have that in today’s Recruiting Roundup, but first, let’s check in on a wide receiver target who is trending elsewhere.

Four-star WR discusses decision criteria

Among Michigan’s many targets at wide receiver in the 2024 class is Charlotte Christian (NC) four-star Micah Gilbert. The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb recently had a long conversation with Gilbert to break down his recruitment and his thoughts about U-M ($).

Gilbert included Michigan in his recent top seven schools, thanks in large part to a visit for a spring practice.

“I really got a little bit of everything,” Gilbert said. “I talked to academics. It was a practice day and we watched the whole practice. We had a meeting with the coach and the coaching staff, so we got a little bit of everything. So it was good.”

While he enjoyed his time at Michigan, Gilbert said he would like to see more of an aerial attack from the offense this season.

“I know a good amount about Michigan. I like the size of their receivers because I’m a bigger guy, and they (feature) some of those dudes up there,” Gilbert said. “They threw the ball a good amount, but I’d like to see a little more even though you have Blake Corum out there. When you have a guy like that it’s hard to get it out (in the throw game) as much, but I want to see how they can air the ball out.”

Gilbert’s high school is Providence Day’s biggest rival, handing them their only loss last season. That means Gilbert is very familiar with five-star quarterback commit Jadyn Davis and is encouraged Michigan has a stud at that position in the fold.

“It’s definitely nice to see,” Gilbert said. “You love it when a school, (especially) with my position at receiver, gets a good talented quarterback. It definitely highlights the school a little bit.”

Gilbert said he wanted to take his official visits in June and make a decision soon after. However, yesterday he set his decision date for May 2. A few Crystal Ball predictions for Notre Dame have been entered recently, so the Irish seem to be the leaders.

Michigan offer big for three-star RB

The staff is looking to take a second running back in the class to pair with 2024 four-star Jordan Marshall. An emerging candidate is Bishop Gorman (NV) three-star Micah Kaapana, who 247Sports’ Blair Angulo spoke with following the offer ($).

“This offer is huge,” Kaapana said. “These guys came off a College Football Playoff run and it’s one of the best teams in the nation. For coach Mike Hart to see the things he sees in me is a blessing. What I like about Michigan is their consistency. They’re always a dominant team year after year.”

Kaapana just received the offer so he hasn’t confirmed visit details yet, but he said a trip to Michigan is in the works.

“I for sure want to get out to Ann Arbor and get a feel for things in person. Nothing is set yet but we are looking to figure some thing out,” Kaapana said. “I’m not sure when that time will be exactly but definitely July.”

Kaapana has an official visit scheduled for Oklahoma State this upcoming weekend. He also holds offers from Arizona State, BYU, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Utah and Washington State.

Michigan offers 2025 four-star LB

The 2025 class in New Jersey looks very strong early on, so it’s good timing Michigan just rehired Chris Partridge, who recently offered Henry Snyder (NJ) four-star linebacker DJ McClary. He spoke to TMI’s Brice Marich about his feelings towards Michigan ($).

“I was happy about the offer,” McClary said. “It was one of the schools I was watching growing up. It means a lot knowing I’m getting noticed by big-time schools.”

McClary is familiar with Michigan’s linebacker play under Jim Harbaugh, including a standout that came from New Jersey like him.

“Yes, (I watched) Jabrill Peppers and Devin Bush a lot,” McClary said. “I like how Jabrill was playing everywhere. I like the linebacker play at Michigan. I’m interested in going on campus and seeing more.”

Other schools that have offered McClary include Boston College, Maryland, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers and Syracuse.